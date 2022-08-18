CHOROIDEREMIA RESEARCH FOUNDATION CO-FUNDS EQUIPMENT TO SUPPORT RESEARCH OF RARE INHERITED RETINAL EYE DISEASE

Jasleen Jolly, DPhil MSc BSc (Hons) MCOptom

MAIA Microperimeter System is a Vital Resource for Clinical Trial Measurement and Tracking of Chorideremia Eye Disease Studies

SPRINGFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Choroideremia Research Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce its latest research award to Jasleen Jolly, DPhil MSc BSc (Hons) MCOptom, Associate Professor, Vision and Eye Research Institute, Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

The award supports the purchase of a Macular Integrity Assessment (MAIA) microperimeter system, which has become a vital resource in both the clinical trial measurement and monitoring of choroideremia (CHM) progression. It’s now possible to assess, investigate, and understand nyctalopia, or night blindness, which is usually the earliest symptom of CHM. Dr. Jolly has previously conducted work around the best parameters to use to optimize the conduct of microperimetry to ensure consistency and high-quality output from test centers, as well as studying analysis techniques. With this new equipment, she will continue her work to better understand the impact of early changes in scotopic, or low light, function in both people with CHM and CHM carriers.

“Dr. Jolly’s work is invaluable to ensure the highest quality and accuracy of clinical trials for CHM therapies,” said Neal Bench, CRF board president.

For more information about all research studies the CRF supports, please visit curechm.org/research/

About Choroideremia

Choroideremia (CHM) is a rare inherited form of blindness affecting approximately 1 in 50,000 people. Due to its x-linked inheritance pattern males are most severely affected with females usually experiencing much milder visual impairment. Symptoms begin in early childhood with night blindness and restriction of visual field being the earliest noticeable effects, eventually progressing to complete blindness. An estimated 6,000 people in the United States and 10,000 in the European Union are impacted by Choroideremia. There are currently no approved treatments for Choroideremia.

About the Choroideremia Research Foundation Inc.

The Choroideremia Research Foundation was founded in 2000 as an international fundraising and patient advocacy organization to stimulate research on CHM. Since its inception, the CRF has provided over $2.5 million in research awards and is the largest financial supporter of CHM research worldwide. Research funded by the CRF has led to the development of a CHM animal model, the pre-clinical production of gene therapy vectors currently in clinical trials, and the CRF Biobank which stores tissue and stem cell samples donated by CHM patients. For more information, visit www.curechm.org