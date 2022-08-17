Genemarkers LLC Partners with Sequential Bio
KALAMAZOO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genemarkers is pleased to announce its new partnership with Sequential Bio. This new partnership will facilitate the analysis of the skin microbiome for improving the development of cosmetic skin care products.
Genemarkers, LLC (Kalamazoo, MI) has been offering genomic testing services for over 15 years and has consistently added new testing services to meet the needs of the industry. Genemarkers’ core service includes gene expression analysis of cosmetic ingredients and finished products in order to validate the biological effects on the skin. In recent years, it has become evident that the microbiome plays a significant role in skin health and disease.
Sequential Bio is the B2B microbiome testing arm for Sequential Skin Ltd, who have developed the world’s first end-to-end platform for companies to evaluate their products on the microbiome in vivo. A rapidly growing global company with new headquarters in the US, Sequential Bio has over 30 years of combined expertise in genetics, epigenetics, and microbiome research.
The company has developed a proprietary non-invasive method for collecting skin samples for the analysis of the skin microbiome using Nextgen sequencing. Services include data interpretation and the results are reported in a comprehensive, yet understandable format, ready for formulators and research scientists to incorporate into their product development pipeline. They have validated their AI-driven testing platform with over 30 companies, analyzing over 10,000 skin microbiome samples, and have recently been listed as a finalist at the C&T Allē Awards, as the best testing method or tool.
“Genemarkers partnership with Sequential Bio will add expertise in microbial testing to our current portfolio of genomic biomarker assays to enhance the development of microbiome-friendly products and therapies” - Rishabh Kala, Ph.D.
“Sequential is delighted to partner with the experienced genomics leader, Genemarkers, to extend first-in-class microbiome services to their clients in the US markets—and beyond.” – Oliver Worsley, Ph.D. CEO and Co-Founder of Sequential Skin Ltd.
Alisha Morrison
Genemarkers, LLC
amorrison@genemarkersllc.com