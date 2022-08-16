Fort Worth Auto Detail Launches Free Detail Giveaway for Fort Worth Teachers
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fort Worth Auto Detail launches a Free Auto Detail Giveaway for Fort Worth Teachers. Qualified applicants (Fort Worth teachers) can enter the giveaway through September 1st. ONE winner will be announced on the Fort Worth Auto Detail social pages on September 2nd.
“Clean spaces, whether it’s your home, office or car, have many great benefits for your mental health. With everything our teachers do for our kids, we want to offer our Fort Worth teachers a chance to win a FREE Full Auto Detail to start out the school year,” says Austin Pruett, owner of Fort Worth Auto Detail.
The winner of the giveaway will receive a Full Auto Detail for their car. This will include:
For the outside (or exterior) of the car:
- Tires and rims cleaned
- Vehicle treated with foam wash
- Hand wash
- Paint and rims chemically decontaminated
- Hand and air dried
- Paint mechanically decontaminated
- IPA mix applied to paint
- 1 coat of ceramic spray wax applied to paint, windows and rims, providing 6 - 12 months of protection
For the inside (or interior) of the car:
- Interior of car vacuumed
- Steam clean of all interior surfaces
- Shampoo all upholstery
- Extract all upholstery (if necessary)
- Clean and condition all leather surfaces (if applicable)
- Interior trim protected
- All windows cleaned
Auto details can help teachers and other individuals: 1) reduce their stress and anxiety, 2) lower risk of depression, 3) help lead to a healthier lifestyle, 4) improve their mood, 5) increase focus.
Fort Worth Auto Detail offers interior, exterior and full auto details to working professionals and families in the Fort Worth area and costs anywhere from $199 - $1,800 depending on the selections you make.
Learn more about the benefits of a clean car, as well as more info about our auto detail giveaway and how to ENTER HERE.
Qualified applicants are Fort Worth teachers. If you are a parent of a student currently attending school, you may fill out the application on behalf of a Fort Worth teacher you want to nominate for the giveaway.
Austin Pruett
“Clean spaces, whether it’s your home, office or car, have many great benefits for your mental health. With everything our teachers do for our kids, we want to offer our Fort Worth teachers a chance to win a FREE Full Auto Detail to start out the school year,” says Austin Pruett, owner of Fort Worth Auto Detail.
The winner of the giveaway will receive a Full Auto Detail for their car. This will include:
For the outside (or exterior) of the car:
- Tires and rims cleaned
- Vehicle treated with foam wash
- Hand wash
- Paint and rims chemically decontaminated
- Hand and air dried
- Paint mechanically decontaminated
- IPA mix applied to paint
- 1 coat of ceramic spray wax applied to paint, windows and rims, providing 6 - 12 months of protection
For the inside (or interior) of the car:
- Interior of car vacuumed
- Steam clean of all interior surfaces
- Shampoo all upholstery
- Extract all upholstery (if necessary)
- Clean and condition all leather surfaces (if applicable)
- Interior trim protected
- All windows cleaned
Auto details can help teachers and other individuals: 1) reduce their stress and anxiety, 2) lower risk of depression, 3) help lead to a healthier lifestyle, 4) improve their mood, 5) increase focus.
Fort Worth Auto Detail offers interior, exterior and full auto details to working professionals and families in the Fort Worth area and costs anywhere from $199 - $1,800 depending on the selections you make.
Learn more about the benefits of a clean car, as well as more info about our auto detail giveaway and how to ENTER HERE.
Qualified applicants are Fort Worth teachers. If you are a parent of a student currently attending school, you may fill out the application on behalf of a Fort Worth teacher you want to nominate for the giveaway.
Austin Pruett
Fort Worth Auto Detail
+1 682-268-0858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook