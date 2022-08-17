Cleartronic, Inc., parent company of ReadyOp, Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Cleartronic (OTCPINK: CLRI) released its 2022 Third Quarter results for the nine months ended 6/30/22 with
Cleartronic, Inc (OTCBB:CLRI)BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleartronic, Inc. reported its tenth consecutive quarter of profitability, highlighted by an increase of 25% in gross profit and an increase in net income of 94% as compared to the same period for June 2021. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the results show an increase of 28% in gross profit and an increase of 156% in net income as compared to the same period in 2021.
Marc Moore, CEO of Cleartronic stated, “We are very pleased to again report increasing revenue, profitability, and addition of new clients, both private and government agencies. Our client retention rate is over 95% and our growth has been enhanced by clients continuing to expand their use of our ReadyOp platform with new applications and using ReadyOp in new areas of their operations.
During this latest quarter we released our new website, www.readyop.com, with more information about the ReadyOp platform and how it benefits clients. This will enhance our marketing efforts and enable us to present the many features and uses of ReadyOp. We also held our first ReadyOp Users Conference at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The successful three-day event was attended by clients from all over the country. Our plans are to begin hosting more of these conferences for training and the introduction of new features and capabilities in the ReadyOp platform.”
