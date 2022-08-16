MASTER P AND SNOOP PROVE THERE ARE NO LIMITS TO SUCCESS WITH NEW PRODUCT LINE
We are extremely excited about this new endeavor; we have been working on some things for a while now, My food products, are presently in grocery stores, so this was a natural transition for us.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Master P and Snoop have partnered once again, but this time with a product line of foods. The first product to hit the marketplace is Snoop Loopz Cereal. Percy and Snoop have been longtime friends and colleagues; some remember that Snoop was on No Limit Records.
"We are extremely excited about this new endeavor; we have been working on some things for a while now, and we feel the timing is right. I have developed my food products, which are in grocery stores, so this was a natural transition for us." Said, Master P.
"P has been a longtime mentor, brother, and friend. I appreciate his business savvy; he taught me so much about business, how to make real money and keep it. I am grateful we can do something like this." Said Snoop.
Snoop Loopz is the first product to hit the grocery stores of the Broadus food line. Broadus Foods is more than a family-owned product company. It is a movement. The company plans to utilize part of its proceeds to make a difference in the lives of families and communities. "We stand for integrity, hard work, and giving back," says P.
BROADUS FOODS is a family-owned food product company; it's a movement to make a difference in the lives of families and communities. We stand for integrity, hard work, and giving back. We strive to provide foods that are deliciously made with the highest quality. Broadus Foods was founded to continue Mama Snoop's legacy of her generous love and passion for feeding families in our communities. The company was formed in honor of Snoop's mother, to help continue her legacy of philanthropy.
Snoop Dogg and Master P introduce the best-tasting cereal in the game, Snoop Loopz. The more we make the more we give, the motto of the brand. Every time you purchase a box of Snoop Loopz Cereal you are making a difference. We are feeding and empowering families facing homelessness. Broadus Food Founder Calvin Broadus and CEO Percy Miller are committed to inspiring economic empowerment by adding diversity to the grocery industry and creating opportunities for minority-owned food products and brands. For information, please visit www.snooploopz.com
