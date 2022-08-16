State of Yucatán to Host ‘Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Event on Nov. 15
Globally renowned gastronomic celebration will return to its regular list and event program for the first time since 2019
The Yucatán is home to one of the best gastronomy scenes; we are thrilled to show the world’s greatest chefs our culinary offer at Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022”MERIDA, YUCATAN, MEXICO, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, sponsored by San Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, will return on Tuesday, Nov. 15 to a regular list and an in-person awards ceremony — the first full gathering of Latin America’s gastronomic community since 2019. Previously held in Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Argentina, the awards program will return to Mexico in 2022 with a new home here in Mérida in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism of the State of Yucatán.
— Michelle Fridman, Tourism Minister of the state of ucatán
Chefs, restaurateurs, media and gourmands will gather in the cultural and gastronomic capital of Mexico’s southeast region for the pinnacle of the year’s culinary calendar to celebrate the richness and diversity of Latin American cuisine. An exclusive events program hosted throughout Mérida will culminate in the awards ceremony on the evening of Nov. 15. Three special award announcements will precede the live program, including Latin America’s Best Female Chef Award on Sept. 20, the Icon Award on Oct. 11 and the American Express One To Watch Award on Oct. 25.
Despite the toll Covid-19 took on the region’s restaurant sector, 50 Best will celebrate more dining venues than ever before with the announcement of an inaugural list of 50 more restaurants ranked 51st to 100th best in Latin America. The 51-to-100 list will be announced on Nov. 3, shining a much-deserved spotlight on a greater number of hospitality establishments and the diverse culinary cultures of the region.
“We are very excited to bring as many people as possible together from across Latin America once again in 2022,” said William Drew, Director of Content for Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants. “We look forward to celebrating more restaurants, teams and culinary talent than ever, as well as experiencing the vibrant city of Mérida and exploring the gastronomically diverse region of Yucatán. At the same time, 50 Best aims to foster collaboration, inclusivity and discovery, and help drive positive change in the hospitality sector.”
Michelle Fridman, Tourism Minister of Yucatán, called it “an honor” for the state to host Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022. “The Yucatán is home to one of the best gastronomy scenes, and as we start our celebration of a year of Yucatecan cuisine, we are thrilled to show the world’s greatest chefs our culinary offer,” she said.
The 50 Best organization’s role in promoting restaurants and showcasing culinary talent remains more important than ever, continuing to support the hospitality sector by inspiring diners to seek out exciting gastronomic experiences.
