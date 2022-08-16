State of Yucatán to Host ‘Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Event on Nov. 15 State of Yucatán to Host ‘Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Event

Globally renowned gastronomic celebration will return to its regular list and event program for the first time since 2019

The Yucatán is home to one of the best gastronomy scenes; we are thrilled to show the world’s greatest chefs our culinary offer at Latin America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022” — Michelle Fridman, Tourism Minister of the state of ucatán