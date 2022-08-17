City of North Las Vegas, NV recognizes August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
City of North Las Vegas, NV joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
On Never Give Up Day, we convince ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals.”NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up Day is dedicated to the millions of people who have today not lost their determination and ambition. "So many people have no choice but to be at their strongest and most resilient, because the fate of their loved ones rest upon their resolve to never give up. Never Give Up Day is a day where they feel supported for the courage with which they maintain their struggle without giving up. It's a perfect day to strengthen their resolve."
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
“Never give up” is what we’ve been told all our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and peers. Never Give Up Day is now recognized as a significant day of influence and perseverance; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.
On Never Give Up Day people get together and show the world that they will never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change. The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
