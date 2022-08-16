Virgin Orbit Earns AS9100 Certification, Building on Its Perfect Satellite Launch Record

Successful audit confirms Virgin Orbit meets stringent requirements for leading worldwide aerospace quality management standard

The Performance Review Institute (PRI) Registrar recently certified Virgin Orbit VORB as having met stringent international standards. This achievement promotes Virgin Orbit's ongoing commitment to satisfying stakeholders, and the Company's dedication to continual improvement of its quality management system.

The globally recognized AS9100 standard builds upon the ISO 9000 family of quality management systems, incorporating critical requirements established by the aerospace industry. These combined factors collectively satisfy U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) quality requirements.

"With 33 satellites delivered to space and each positioned precisely in their chosen orbit, we have shown the capability and quality of our launch system," said Virgin Orbit CEO Dan Hart. "Our focus now is building on that track record even as we scale up production at our factory and as we bring our launch operations to new facilities like Spaceport Cornwall. Through this AS9100 certification we've formalized and tested our system to ensure our customers can trust us to deliver their satellites safely and precisely to the orbit they need."

The AS9100 certification was announced after PRI conducted audits at all Virgin Orbit sites, including the Company's global headquarters and payload processing facilities located in Long Beach, California and at the Mojave Air and Space Port. The scope of the audit included a review of the Company's design, development, production, testing, and launch of its LauncherOne orbital space launch system.

"Virgin Orbit has demonstrated its commitment to world class information security management by implementing and becoming certified to the AS9100 standards," said Randy Daugharthy, Vice President of Business Development and Vice President of PRI Registrar and Transportation and Power Generation (TPG). "They have joined an elite number of organizations worldwide that have achieved certification to this globally recognized information security standard. PRI Registrar is proud to partner with Virgin Orbit in this accomplishment and looks forward to continued support of its objective of excellence."

PRI wrote in its final report that the scope of the audit reviewed the following criteria: the presence of an effective internal audit program and the conduct of effective management reviews of the QMS (Quality Management System) and its performance; a verification of the organization's headcount; an evaluation of the organization's response to any adverse customer feedback information; the presence and effectiveness of the organization's internal audit; and an assessment of the organization's flow down of specific requirements mandated by standards and/or customers.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit VORB operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the Company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747-400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer's needs. Learn more at www.virginorbit.com and visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @virginorbit, and on Instagram @virgin.orbit.

About PRI Registrar

Since 1995, Performance Review Institute Registrar, an independent certification body, has certified a multitude of organizations to international quality, environment, health & safety and information security standards. As an affiliate of SAE International, PRI Registrar is a not-for-profit organization, uniquely motivated by a mission and commitment to improve performance in any industry it serves. To learn more information, visit www.priregistrar.org or contact PRI Registrar at priregistrar@p-r-i.org today.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the Company's ability to access sources of capital; its ability to grow market share in the developing space economy; market acceptance of its current and planned products and services and ability to achieve sufficient production volumes, as well as the factors, risks and uncertainties included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2022, as well as in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.virginorbit.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Virgin Orbit assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Virgin Orbit gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220816005237/en/