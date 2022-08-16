Submit Release
Canadian housing starts trend higher in July

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 264,426 units in July, up from 257,862 units in June, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

"The monthly SAAR and trend were higher in July compared to June nationally, as historically elevated levels of housing starts activity continue in Canada, which have been well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Aled Ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "Monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas declined in July, driven by lower single-detached starts. However, Vancouver and Toronto both registered much stronger declines in multi-unit starts than in single-detached starts, while Montreal saw similarly large declines in both unit types."

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in July was 275,329 units, an increase of 1.1% from June. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 0.8% to 254,371 units in July. Multi-unit urban starts declined by 0.3% to 195,987 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 2.3% to 58,384 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20,958 units.

Key Facts:

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market.  The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached

All Others

Total




July 2021

July 2022

%

July 2021

July 2022

%

July 2021

July 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.-L.

43

73

70

24

4

-83

67

77

15

P.E.I.   


59

27

-54

75

16

-79

134

43

-68

N.S.   


155

142

-8

256

479

87

411

621

51

N.B.   


145

124

-14

285

338

19

430

462

7

Atlantic

402

366

-9

640

837

31

1,042

1,203

15

Qc

828

729

-12

4,152

3,833

-8

4,980

4,562

-8

Ont.   


2,623

2,216

-16

5,561

5,980

8

8,184

8,196

0

Man.   


273

269

-1

280

304

9

553

573

4

Sask.   


125

143

14

77

131

70

202

274

36

Alta.   


1,301

1,378

6

1,404

2,176

55

2,705

3,554

31

Prairies

1,699

1,790

5

1,761

2,611

48

3,460

4,401

27

B.C.   


702

671

-4

3,254

3,196

-2

3,956

3,867

-2

Canada (10,000+)

6,254

5,772

-8

15,368

16,457

7

21,622

22,229

3

Metropolitan Areas








Abbotsford-Mission

20

26

30

19

130

##

39

156

300

Barrie

91

188

107

235

141

-40

326

329

1

Belleville

42

20

-52

4

5

25

46

25

-46

Brantford

9

71

##

0

110

##

9

181

##

Calgary

504

523

4

900

1,356

51

1,404

1,879

34

Edmonton

583

625

7

434

752

73

1,017

1,377

35

Greater Sudbury

28

8

-71

22

22

-

50

30

-40

Guelph

18

12

-33

157

17

-89

175

29

-83

Halifax

76

78

3

224

417

86

300

495

65

Hamilton

68

92

35

177

103

-42

245

195

-20

Kelowna

80

52

-35

375

40

-89

455

92

-80

Kingston

39

49

26

16

22

38

55

71

29

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

61

93

52

427

305

-29

488

398

-18

Lethbridge

53

30

-43

23

9

-61

76

39

-49

London

238

102

-57

397

204

-49

635

306

-52

Moncton

48

49

2

105

185

76

153

234

53

Montréal

271

165

-39

2,339

1,944

-17

2,610

2,109

-19

Oshawa

129

103

-20

160

234

46

289

337

17

Ottawa-Gatineau

408

306

-25

387

1,824

371

795

2,130

168

  Gatineau

110

70

-36

38

276

##

148

346

134

  Ottawa

298

236

-21

349

1,548

344

647

1,784

176

Peterborough

60

41

-32

0

0

-

60

41

-32

Québec

103

102

-1

1,303

521

-60

1,406

623

-56

Regina

31

39

26

24

44

83

55

83

51

Saguenay

20

36

80

16

12

-25

36

48

33

St. Catharines-Niagara

132

130

-2

72

26

-64

204

156

-24

Saint John

30

28

-7

88

5

-94

118

33

-72

St. John's

35

68

94

20

3

-85

55

71

29

Saskatoon

82

95

16

49

77

57

131

172

31

Sherbrooke

46

42

-9

74

70

-5

120

112

-7

Thunder Bay

19

23

21

60

19

-68

79

42

-47

Toronto

861

533

-38

3,194

2,882

-10

4,055

3,415

-16

Trois-Rivières

22

17

-23

88

66

-25

110

83

-25

Vancouver

257

276

7

1,818

1,700

-6

2,075

1,976

-5

Victoria

80

107

34

537

861

60

617

968

57

Windsor

57

68

19

36

90

150

93

158

70

Winnipeg

233

228

-2

211

243

15

444

471

6

Total

4,834

4,425

-8

13,991

14,439

3

18,825

18,864

0

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey






## not calculable / extreme value








Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)

Single-Detached

All Others

Total


June 2022

July 2022

%

June 2022

July 2022

%

June 2022

July 2022

%

Provinces (10,000+)








N.L.

677

812

20

55

48

-13

732

860

17

P.E.I.   


146

217

49

624

192

-69

770

409

-47

N.S.   


1,863

1,571

-16

3,430

5,732

67

5,293

7,303

38

N.B.   


988

899

-9

4,204

3,958

-6

5,192

4,857

-6

Qc  


7,281

7,120

-2

40,034

45,689

14

47,315

52,809

12

Ont.   


21,274

21,429

1

70,914

70,693

0

92,188

92,122

0

Man.   


2,515

2,594

3

4,956

3,648

-26

7,471

6,242

-16

Sask.   


1,476

1,475

0

5,160

1,572

-70

6,636

3,047

-54

Alta.   


16,661

15,104

-9

21,225

26,091

23

37,886

41,195

9

B.C.   


6,853

7,163

5

45,993

38,364

-17

52,846

45,527

-14

Canada (10,000+)

59,734

58,384

-2

196,595

195,987

0

256,329

254,371

-1

Canada (All Areas)

71,465

72,578

2

200,918

202,749

1

272,381

275,329

1

Metropolitan Areas

Abbotsford-Mission

435

391

-10

1,524

1,560

2

1,959

1,951

0

Barrie

1,261

1,621

29

2,364

1,692

-28

3,625

3,313

-9

Belleville

332

195

-41

96

60

-38

428

255

-40

Brantford

597

805

35

1,944

1,320

-32

2,541

2,125

-16

Calgary

6,234

6,207

0

15,984

16,272

2

22,218

22,479

1

Edmonton

8,018

6,931

-14

4,104

9,024

120

12,122

15,955

32

Greater Sudbury

106

55

-48

48

264

450

154

319

107

Guelph

257

136

-47

660

204

-69

917

340

-63

Halifax

1,078

861

-20

3,252

5,004

54

4,330

5,865

35

Hamilton

882

1,076

22

3,684

1,236

-66

4,566

2,312

-49

Kelowna

658

633

-4

7,884

480

-94

8,542

1,113

-87

Kingston

296

460

55

312

264

-15

608

724

19

Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo

1,951

1,225

-37

4,512

3,660

-19

6,463

4,885

-24

Lethbridge

350

273

-22

84

108

29

434

381

-12

London

1,831

897

-51

960

2,448

155

2,791

3,345

20

Moncton

294

346

18

2,748

2,220

-19

3,042

2,566

-16

Montréal

2,594

1,694

-35

33,872

23,239

-31

36,466

24,933

-32

Oshawa

1,116

1,160

4

2,460

2,808

14

3,576

3,968

11

Ottawa-Gatineau

2,973

2,999

1

7,668

21,888

185

10,641

24,887

134

  Gatineau

577

679

18

1,260

3,312

163

1,837

3,991

117

  Ottawa

2,396

2,320

-3

6,408

18,576

190

8,804

20,896

137

Peterborough

411

314

-24

0

0

-

411

314

-24

Québec

828

962

16

7,080

6,252

-12

7,908

7,214

-9

Regina

405

459

13

540

528

-2

945

987

4

Saguenay

160

309

93

432

144

-67

592

453

-23

St. Catharines-Niagara

1,149

1,167

2

480

312

-35

1,629

1,479

-9

Saint John

288

248

-14

24

60

150

312

308

-1

St. John's

509

773

52

48

36

-25

557

809

45

Saskatoon

858

944

10

4,608

924

-80

5,466

1,868

-66

Sherbrooke

324

465

44

804

840

4

1,128

1,305

16

Thunder Bay

106

155

46

480

228

-53

586

383

-35

Toronto

4,565

4,521

-1

45,360

34,584

-24

49,925

39,105

-22

Trois-Rivières

286

204

-29

1,164

792

-32

1,450

996

-31

Vancouver

3,043

2,918

-4

29,352

20,400

-30

32,395

23,318

-28

Victoria

416

1,021

145

2,244

10,332

360

2,660

11,353

327

Windsor

576

679

18

792

1,080

36

1,368

1,759

29

Winnipeg

2,188

2,211

1

3,828

2,916

-24

6,016

5,127

-15

Data for  2021 and  2022  based on 2016 Census Definitions.






Source: CMHC Starts and Completion Survey, Market Absorption Survey





## not calculable / extreme value









SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c0195.html

