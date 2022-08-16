Canadian housing starts trend higher in July

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The trend in housing starts was 264,426 units in July, up from 257,862 units in June, according to Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). This trend measure is a six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.

CMHC uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply. In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next.

"The monthly SAAR and trend were higher in July compared to June nationally, as historically elevated levels of housing starts activity continue in Canada, which have been well above 200,000 units since 2020," said Aled Ab Iorwerth, CMHC's Deputy Chief Economist. "Monthly SAAR housing starts in Canada's urban areas declined in July, driven by lower single-detached starts. However, Vancouver and Toronto both registered much stronger declines in multi-unit starts than in single-detached starts, while Montreal saw similarly large declines in both unit types."

The standalone monthly SAAR of total housing starts for all areas in Canada in July was 275,329 units, an increase of 1.1% from June. The SAAR of total urban starts decreased by 0.8% to 254,371 units in July. Multi-unit urban starts declined by 0.3% to 195,987 units, while single-detached urban starts decreased by 2.3% to 58,384 units.

Rural starts were estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20,958 units.

As a trusted source of housing information, CMHC provides unbiased housing-related data, research and market information to help close knowledge gaps, and deepen understanding of complex housing issues to inform future policy decisions. Housing starts facilitate the analysis of monthly, quarterly and year-over-year activity in the new home market. The data we collect as part of our Starts and Completions and Market Absorption surveys helps us obtain a clearer picture of upcoming new housing supply and is used as part of our various housing reports.

Housing Start Data in Centres 10,000 Population and Over



Single-Detached All Others Total







July 2021 July 2022 % July 2021 July 2022 % July 2021 July 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.-L.

43 73 70 24 4 -83 67 77 15 P.E.I.

59 27 -54 75 16 -79 134 43 -68 N.S.

155 142 -8 256 479 87 411 621 51 N.B.

145 124 -14 285 338 19 430 462 7 Atlantic

402 366 -9 640 837 31 1,042 1,203 15 Qc

828 729 -12 4,152 3,833 -8 4,980 4,562 -8 Ont.

2,623 2,216 -16 5,561 5,980 8 8,184 8,196 0 Man.

273 269 -1 280 304 9 553 573 4 Sask.

125 143 14 77 131 70 202 274 36 Alta.

1,301 1,378 6 1,404 2,176 55 2,705 3,554 31 Prairies

1,699 1,790 5 1,761 2,611 48 3,460 4,401 27 B.C.

702 671 -4 3,254 3,196 -2 3,956 3,867 -2 Canada (10,000+) 6,254 5,772 -8 15,368 16,457 7 21,622 22,229 3 Metropolitan Areas

















Abbotsford-Mission 20 26 30 19 130 ## 39 156 300 Barrie

91 188 107 235 141 -40 326 329 1 Belleville

42 20 -52 4 5 25 46 25 -46 Brantford

9 71 ## 0 110 ## 9 181 ## Calgary

504 523 4 900 1,356 51 1,404 1,879 34 Edmonton

583 625 7 434 752 73 1,017 1,377 35 Greater Sudbury 28 8 -71 22 22 - 50 30 -40 Guelph

18 12 -33 157 17 -89 175 29 -83 Halifax

76 78 3 224 417 86 300 495 65 Hamilton

68 92 35 177 103 -42 245 195 -20 Kelowna

80 52 -35 375 40 -89 455 92 -80 Kingston

39 49 26 16 22 38 55 71 29 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 61 93 52 427 305 -29 488 398 -18 Lethbridge

53 30 -43 23 9 -61 76 39 -49 London

238 102 -57 397 204 -49 635 306 -52 Moncton

48 49 2 105 185 76 153 234 53 Montréal

271 165 -39 2,339 1,944 -17 2,610 2,109 -19 Oshawa

129 103 -20 160 234 46 289 337 17 Ottawa-Gatineau 408 306 -25 387 1,824 371 795 2,130 168 Gatineau

110 70 -36 38 276 ## 148 346 134 Ottawa

298 236 -21 349 1,548 344 647 1,784 176 Peterborough

60 41 -32 0 0 - 60 41 -32 Québec

103 102 -1 1,303 521 -60 1,406 623 -56 Regina

31 39 26 24 44 83 55 83 51 Saguenay

20 36 80 16 12 -25 36 48 33 St. Catharines-Niagara 132 130 -2 72 26 -64 204 156 -24 Saint John

30 28 -7 88 5 -94 118 33 -72 St. John's

35 68 94 20 3 -85 55 71 29 Saskatoon

82 95 16 49 77 57 131 172 31 Sherbrooke

46 42 -9 74 70 -5 120 112 -7 Thunder Bay

19 23 21 60 19 -68 79 42 -47 Toronto

861 533 -38 3,194 2,882 -10 4,055 3,415 -16 Trois-Rivières

22 17 -23 88 66 -25 110 83 -25 Vancouver

257 276 7 1,818 1,700 -6 2,075 1,976 -5 Victoria

80 107 34 537 861 60 617 968 57 Windsor

57 68 19 36 90 150 93 158 70 Winnipeg

233 228 -2 211 243 15 444 471 6 Total

4,834 4,425 -8 13,991 14,439 3 18,825 18,864 0 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













Housing Start Data - Seasonally Adjusted at Annual Rates (SAAR)



Single-Detached All Others Total



June 2022 July 2022 % June 2022 July 2022 % June 2022 July 2022 % Provinces (10,000+)

















N.L.

677 812 20 55 48 -13 732 860 17 P.E.I.

146 217 49 624 192 -69 770 409 -47 N.S.

1,863 1,571 -16 3,430 5,732 67 5,293 7,303 38 N.B.

988 899 -9 4,204 3,958 -6 5,192 4,857 -6 Qc

7,281 7,120 -2 40,034 45,689 14 47,315 52,809 12 Ont.

21,274 21,429 1 70,914 70,693 0 92,188 92,122 0 Man.

2,515 2,594 3 4,956 3,648 -26 7,471 6,242 -16 Sask.

1,476 1,475 0 5,160 1,572 -70 6,636 3,047 -54 Alta.

16,661 15,104 -9 21,225 26,091 23 37,886 41,195 9 B.C.

6,853 7,163 5 45,993 38,364 -17 52,846 45,527 -14 Canada (10,000+) 59,734 58,384 -2 196,595 195,987 0 256,329 254,371 -1 Canada (All Areas) 71,465 72,578 2 200,918 202,749 1 272,381 275,329 1 Metropolitan Areas Abbotsford-Mission 435 391 -10 1,524 1,560 2 1,959 1,951 0 Barrie

1,261 1,621 29 2,364 1,692 -28 3,625 3,313 -9 Belleville

332 195 -41 96 60 -38 428 255 -40 Brantford

597 805 35 1,944 1,320 -32 2,541 2,125 -16 Calgary

6,234 6,207 0 15,984 16,272 2 22,218 22,479 1 Edmonton

8,018 6,931 -14 4,104 9,024 120 12,122 15,955 32 Greater Sudbury 106 55 -48 48 264 450 154 319 107 Guelph

257 136 -47 660 204 -69 917 340 -63 Halifax

1,078 861 -20 3,252 5,004 54 4,330 5,865 35 Hamilton

882 1,076 22 3,684 1,236 -66 4,566 2,312 -49 Kelowna

658 633 -4 7,884 480 -94 8,542 1,113 -87 Kingston

296 460 55 312 264 -15 608 724 19 Kitchener-Cambridge-Waterloo 1,951 1,225 -37 4,512 3,660 -19 6,463 4,885 -24 Lethbridge

350 273 -22 84 108 29 434 381 -12 London

1,831 897 -51 960 2,448 155 2,791 3,345 20 Moncton

294 346 18 2,748 2,220 -19 3,042 2,566 -16 Montréal

2,594 1,694 -35 33,872 23,239 -31 36,466 24,933 -32 Oshawa

1,116 1,160 4 2,460 2,808 14 3,576 3,968 11 Ottawa-Gatineau 2,973 2,999 1 7,668 21,888 185 10,641 24,887 134 Gatineau

577 679 18 1,260 3,312 163 1,837 3,991 117 Ottawa

2,396 2,320 -3 6,408 18,576 190 8,804 20,896 137 Peterborough 411 314 -24 0 0 - 411 314 -24 Québec

828 962 16 7,080 6,252 -12 7,908 7,214 -9 Regina

405 459 13 540 528 -2 945 987 4 Saguenay

160 309 93 432 144 -67 592 453 -23 St. Catharines-Niagara 1,149 1,167 2 480 312 -35 1,629 1,479 -9 Saint John

288 248 -14 24 60 150 312 308 -1 St. John's

509 773 52 48 36 -25 557 809 45 Saskatoon

858 944 10 4,608 924 -80 5,466 1,868 -66 Sherbrooke

324 465 44 804 840 4 1,128 1,305 16 Thunder Bay

106 155 46 480 228 -53 586 383 -35 Toronto

4,565 4,521 -1 45,360 34,584 -24 49,925 39,105 -22 Trois-Rivières 286 204 -29 1,164 792 -32 1,450 996 -31 Vancouver

3,043 2,918 -4 29,352 20,400 -30 32,395 23,318 -28 Victoria

416 1,021 145 2,244 10,332 360 2,660 11,353 327 Windsor

576 679 18 792 1,080 36 1,368 1,759 29 Winnipeg

2,188 2,211 1 3,828 2,916 -24 6,016 5,127 -15 Data for 2021 and 2022 based on 2016 Census Definitions.













