Network Partners Group Lands Inc. 5000 List Third Year In a Row

NEW YORK , Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that Network Partners Group is No. 2145 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000."We're honored to have earned our place for the third year in a row on the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest growing, privately held companies in the nation," said Network Partners Group Founder and CEO Tim Early. "Our continued growth year after year is a testament to our entire team's commitment to providing our clients with top talent that delivers results."The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23."The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."Tim Early added, "This achievement would not be possible without the talented team of colleagues who bring their passion for supporting our clients in both the pharmaceutical sphere through our brand FlexPro and the Medical Device sphere through our brand Network Partners."Network Partners Group is a top provider of professional services, advancing the life sciences industry through tangible outcomes. Serving some of the largest medical device and pharmaceutical companies in the world, Network Partners Group provides deep subject matter knowledge, processes, and strong technical and scientific capabilities in Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance, Packaging Engineering, Labeling, and Project Management.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

