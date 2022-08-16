Logility Recognized Among SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners

Logility nominated for its work with client iNova Pharmaceuticals

Logility, Inc., a leader in supply chain innovation powering the sustainable and resilient enterprise, today announced its recognition as one of SupplyChainBrain's 2022 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. The company was recognized for its work with iNova Pharmaceuticals, a distributor of prescription medicines and healthcare products, to transform its data management, demand and supply planning, replenishment planning and analytics framework.

"Our business is complex. In addition to widely dispersed geographies, our planning processes have to reflect and synthesize different market dynamics," said Rowan Seccombe, Sales and Operations Planning Manager, iNova. "We benefited greatly from the industry expertise at Logility and from their local implementation partner Demand Management Systems. The platform approach was also a tremendous asset."

To achieve its growth goals, iNova needed to unify and synchronize its strategy for supply and demand planning, sales and operations planning (S&OP), and inventory management. Logility's deep industry expertise and the comprehensive Logility® Digital Supply Chain Platform enabled consistency in planning and reporting across all regions. This collaboration has reduced "misfires" and enhanced communication and decision-making across the entire enterprise.

"Our implementation consultants constantly challenged us to justify and reconsider current processes and the implementation went quickly," said Seccombe. "The flexible and configurable design of the Logility platform has greatly reduced our reliance on legacy systems and has established a trustworthy source of truth."

"Manual entry and spreadsheet-based planning are a hindrance to expansion in today's competitive marketplace. Fast-growing companies like iNova understand that to compete, you need future-proof and flexible technology underpinning your operations," said Allan Dow, president, Logility. "Working together, we were able to improve iNova's forecast accuracy by 50%, automate nearly half of its PO creation and significantly improve safety stock modelling. It's been a rewarding process to see what the right solutions have enabled their team to accomplish."

"For twenty years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners — a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services," said Brad Berger, publisher, SupplyChainBrain. "This year's field of nominees was highly competitive and excellent overall, coming from all sectors of supply chain management. Logility should be proud to be named amongst the 100 Great!"

Logility will appear in the 2022 August issue of SupplyChainBrain magazine and on SupplyChainBrain.com as an honored member of this year's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners. To view the comprehensive list of winners, please click here.

