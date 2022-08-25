Team Myo Merges with AHS to Form One Platform Offering a Comprehensive Portfolio of Myofunctional Therapy Courses
Brittny Sciarra Murphy, Karese Laguerre and AHS merge together offering a complete portfolio of myo courses, extending their reach to new and existing OMT's.
The more opportunities we (AHS) provide for integration of myofunctional therapy in the dental office or private practice, the better. Ultimately, it will be the patient who benefits the most.”GREATER NYC REGION, NY, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airway Health Solutions (AHS) and Team Myo merge into one platform to provide the utmost in orofacial myofunctional therapy education. Lauren Gueits, CEO, AHS and Dr. Ben Miraglia, Chief Clinical Consultant, AHS, are thrilled to extend their myofunctional course offerings, including Brittny Sciarra Murphy and Karese Laguerre's " Team Myo" courses to the AHS platform for both existing and aspiring orofacial myofunctional therapists.
— Dr. Ben Miraglia
Gueits states, "Having Murphy and Laguerre's additional course offerings under one platform will provide dental professionals flexible options catering to their learning style and scheduling needs. They have excelled as both clinicians and educators and we are honored to extend their curriculum and reach via the AHS platform." Miraglia adds, "Having worked with Brittny & Karese since 2020, I am confident our AHS community and others will benefit from this merger. The more opportunities we (AHS) provide for integration of myofunctional therapy in the dental office or private practice, the better. Ultimately, it will be the patient who benefits the most.”
Brittny Sciarra Murphy, RDH, BS, COM®, QOM® is a registered dental hygienist, myofunctional therapist, Buteyko Breathing educator, leader and mentor. Her passion lies in educating other professionals on the importance of airway health. Brittny is the founder of CT Orofacial Myology and co-founder of MyoAir. She is also the face behind the podcast, “I Spy with My Myo Eye.” Murphy also champions AHS telehealth services, providing myofunctional therapy nationwide.
Karese Laguerre, RDH, is a registered dental hygienist, myofunctional therapist, author, and key opinion leader in sleep and myofunctional therapy. Known for her practical writing perspective, she has earned opportunities to be published in peer-reviewed journals, speak on stages, collaborate in international campaigns, educate colleagues, and expand her growing collection of published works. With Airway Health Solutions, Karese is combining her airway knowledge and passion for awareness with myofunctional therapy courses aimed to position dental professionals to impact more lives.
"Merging Team Myo with AHS is the absolute perfect fit. It provides us the platform to do what we are most passionate about- educating like minded professionals on the how and why of myofunctional therapy, providing streamlined processes for implementation whether in a private practice or dental office. We are at the forefront to champion this airway endeavor. Together, we are stronger!" exclaims Murphy.
Laguerre adds, "Airway Health Solutions has set a higher standard for professional continuing education that matches our Team Myo brand. We are thrilled to join AHS and continue to raise the bar in airway education."
Another key benefit of our AHS/Team Myo merge is that course attendees will have access to AHS' exclusive quarterly Town Hall Meetings with Faculty members, Dr. Ben Miraglia, Dr. Kevin, Boyd, Dr. Michael Gelb and Dr. Bret Christensen, in addition to Murphy & Laguerre's existing community support and camaraderie.
To help celebrate our partnership, we are holding a special AHS Conversation Series, "Let's Talk Myo," with Murphy & Laguerre, Wed, September 28th, 7pm ET. They will discuss the benefits of becoming a myofunctional therapist and overcoming obstacles that newly established myofunctional therapists are facing followed by a robust interactive Q&A session.
Our next AHS Team Myo courses are in September and October. Please visit www.airwayhealthsolutions.com/myo to learn more and register.
