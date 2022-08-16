City Facilities Management (US) LLC Partners with Discovery Sound Technology to Transform its Predictive Maintenance
Global facilities management leader pioneers the use of ultrasound technology to deliver real-time, predictive maintenance solutions for its retail partners
We are excited to add this game changing predictive technology to the innovative suite of products and services City provides to our retail partners.”JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Facilities Management (US) LLC, the self-delivery retail expert in integrated facilities maintenance, building and engineering and sustainability, has begun a long-term partnership with Discovery Sound Technology (DST) transforming preventative maintenance into predictive maintenance. The machine-learning ultrasound technology detects impending critical equipment failures, providing real-time data for City’s techs to find and repair equipment before it fails. In addition, the SOUNDTech+ platform provides comprehensive equipment data for analysts that weren’t available prior, to analyze and determine equipment trends to help understand equipment life like never before, bolstering the ability to do more informed, capital planning forecasting.
SOUNDTech+ powered by DST helps to eliminate unforeseen equipment failures through its self-calibrating, ultrasound diagnostic system that captures, analyzes, trends, and documents large amounts of routine inspection data and delivering fact-based diagnoses and projected life expectancy data. “DST adds a powerful tool to the technician's tool bag, unlocking a higher level of information, more efficient workflows and substantial cost savings for the customer,” shared Brett Shaw, President & CEO of DST.
Traditionally, technicians work to address equipment issues by running routine maintenance checks on all the store’s equipment or conducting a repair after a noticeable problem (i.e., gas or refrigerant leaks or electrical or steam trap issues). DST’s patented ultrasound processing method identifies whether equipment is operating properly or requires attention before it’s too late or time is spent opening the equipment up. This means extended equipment life and lower total costs for City’s partners.
City’s Head of Technical Services, George Campbell, has been working with DST to get SOUNDTech+ off the ground by testing it across various stores and equipment over the last 10 months. He is excited about the efficiency this will drive for City’s field teams and partners. “This tool is one of a kind. It has shown with 99% accuracy that it can predict catastrophic refrigeration rack failure before it becomes a problem. By not only telling us what is wrong but pinpointing exactly where the equipment needs fixing in a matter of minutes, our technicians are able to determine if they need to schedule proactive shutdowns and ultimately slow product loss.”
All SOUNDTech+ powered by DST readings are saved and incorporated into real-time reports to ensure full validation that maintenance services are completed and support repair recommendations. This adaptive intelligence not only supports real-time equipment needs but extends to increasing the accuracy in City’s capital planning for its partners by capturing important information about the equipment’s condition and predicting the capital needed for repairs or replacements, enabling an AI informed capital planning process.
“We are continually looking for creative ways to deliver more efficiency and meet increased sustainability goals for our partners’ evolving needs. Therefore, we are excited to add this game changing predictive technology to the innovative suite of products and services City provides to our retail partners. With our 90%+ self-delivery model in critical equipment, now coupled with SOUNDTech+ enabling comprehensive predictive data collection and analysis, providing real-time actionable insights that will ultimately deliver immediate efficiencies and cost savings further differentiates City as a leader in facilities maintenance,” stated Paul Smith, CEO of City US.
About City Facilities Management (US) LLC:
Leader for nearly 40 years in grocery and retail integrated facilities management, building and engineering and sustainability and firmly rooted in transparency and collaboration, City provides a full suite of end-to-end, industry-disruptive facilities management services to partners across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. Our expertise includes maintenance, engineering, sustainability, technical procurement and support, and cleaning & ancillary services. We work with partners in a diverse range of sectors predominantly in the grocery, retail and convenience store spaces.
