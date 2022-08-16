Deep Ellum Art Company Schedules Multiple Line up of Live Bands For Coming Weekends
EINPresswire.com/ -- The facility opens seven days a week and houses numerous art and entertainment events. It is the perfect place to experience the essence of live music events in Dallas.
Deep Ellum Art Company, an event company with a prominent venue that hosts a variety of events, has recently scheduled multiple line up of live bands who will be performing in the coming weekends. The venue is considered to be the biggest backyard in Deep Ellum and offers a variety of entertainment including live music, art of local artists, and a wide selection of drinks and food. With multiple solid musicians scheduled to perform over the coming weekends, the venue is expected to have the best live music concerts in Dallas.
The live concerts will feature bands from across different music genres, who have made their name in the local music scene and gathered a considerable amount of following. An outstanding feature of the venue that benefits both the performers and the audience is the quality and professionalism of the audio, video, and lighting engineers, as well as the production team that sets up the place to bring out its full potential. To check out the dates and performers for the scheduled events, visit here.
Before becoming an iconic hub for live music and entertainment, the venue has had its fair share of changes and transformations. It was once an auto parts and service center for a local dealership in the 1950s, and a printing press repair shop after. Today it is marked by a 5,000 square foot building that was built in 1949, and flanked by roughly 10,000 square feet of outdoor space populated with numerous trees that is used for hosting regular outdoor artist markets.
Speaking about the motive and inspiration in starting the company, the company’s co-founder John Larue said, “ Deep Ellum has had a long history of being a hub for art, entertainment, and music. In creating our company, and running this facility, we try to preserve the artistic vibe which makes Deep Ellum unique by bringing the creative community together in unique and unprecedented ways. And so far, we’ve been successful. The people here associate the place with live music events in Dallas which is a great honor for us.”
Equipped with an advanced and highly professional in-house production team, the venue also hosts private events and parties for birthdays, weddings, multi-day corporate events, and others. With its multiple areas and layout, the venue can comfortably accommodate groups as small as 20 and as large as 2000.
About Deep Ellum Art Company: Deep Ellum Art Company is an event company founded by creatives John and Kari LaRue. It is dedicated to the creatives and natives of Deep Ellum.
About Deep Ellum Art Company: Deep Ellum Art Company is an event company founded by creatives John and Kari LaRue. It is dedicated to the creatives and natives of Deep Ellum.
