Deep Ellum Art Company Opens Its Doors For Corporate Party Events in Dallas

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Deep Ellum Art Company, a Dallas-based spot known for lively indoor-outdoor hangouts with a bar, a courtyard, food trucks, live music & art exhibitions. The company has just announced that it will provide its venue for corporate party events and help you with your needs as corporate event management in Dallas. This comes as a relief because there aren't many good spots in town that offer the same.Corporate events allow the attendee and the host to showcase their products and services and connect with potential clients or customers in a unique way. They are a great way to build business and brand. To have the best experience, an event at Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas is a great way to host your event.Deep Ellum Art Company's goal is to provide personalized service and attention to every detail of your event. They do this by working with you one-on-one, from planning through execution, to ensure that their event is exactly what the consumer wants it to be. The team members are dedicated professionals who will work tirelessly to ensure that every part of the planned event runs smoothly so the consumer can relax and enjoy it!They have been planning corporate events for some time now, so they know what works best for our clients! Their team members have extensive knowledge of all occasions, including weddings, parties, galas, and more, since they're experts in creating memorable events that will impress every guest to be served!"We are glad to announce that we have finally opened for business as private corporate event managers and have already started working on some of our clients' events. We were able to hire help from our team members who had worked with us before, and they are excellent to serve you the best, and we are here to cater to corporate event management needs.", John LaRue, Owner of Deep Ellum Art Company, added.He also stated, "The pandemic has been affecting the hospitality business, and everyone has been struggling. For that reason, we thought a private corporate event management service would be a good idea. We are here to serve you. We have a team of very professional, experienced, and knowledgeable staff who are well trained in providing you with the best possible service and quality. We provide excellent service with a smile on our faces. Our company is the best choice for any event you want to host or attend."Open seven days a week, The Deep Ellum Art Company has live music, a gallery featuring locally produced art for sale, a wide variety of drinks, art courses, food trucks, and much more. Deep Ellum Art Co., founded by artists John and Kari LaRue, is committed to the creative and indigenous. By bringing the creative community together in novel ways, the LaRues aimed to retain the artistic mood that gives Deep Ellum its character when they founded Art Co.