Zuar Honored With Inclusion in the 2022 Inc. 5000 List
This is Zuar's second year in a row appearing on this prestigious list.
Zuar operates in a fun and exciting space, which includes helping companies use data to stay ranked on the Inc. 5000… ourselves included. Congrats to all who made the list!”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine just revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list, and we're excited to announce that Zuar has once again ranked! This prestigious list ranks the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list is a who’s-who of independent companies with outweighed potential.
— Joel Stellner, Co-Founder, Zuar
This is Zuar's second year in a row appearing on the list. Other notable companies that have appeared on the list in the past include Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, and Oracle.
“We’re incredibly honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, especially since so many of our customers are also on this list. We strive to help lean teams, entrepreneurs, innovators, and change agents fully utilize the power of their data to grow, create, and compete. To see so many familiar faces recognized alongside Zuar is inspiring,” said Zuar CEO Whitney Myers.
Added Zuar Co-Founder Joel Stellner, “Zuar operates in a fun and exciting space, which includes helping companies use data to stay ranked on the Inc. 5000… ourselves included. Congrats to all who made the list!"
Like many companies, Zuar has transformed since its inception in 2015. Originally a strategic data services firm, Zuar has grown into a products-focused company that helps clients of all sizes with their data needs.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."
What’s next for Zuar? Like most fast-growing companies, the company is focused on hiring new talent and continuing its revenue growth. Significant updates to Zuar’s data-focused products are being released, and the company is strategically entering new markets.
Complete results of the 2022 Inc. 5000 ranking can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000.
--------
Inc. 5000 Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people each month across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
About Zuar
Zuar is an Austin, Texas-based business intelligence firm dedicated to helping companies connect their data silos, and reduce friction in the process of creating and sharing business insights. For more information visit https://www.zuar.com.
Justin Cross
Zuar, Inc.
+1 8889886699
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other