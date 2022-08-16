Certiport Partners with NFTE to Expand Entrepreneurship Certification Access and Create Equitable Opportunities

Two organizations—Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, and global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)—have teamed up to expand access to the NFTE ESB Prep and Start It Up! programs, both of which prepare learners to earn a Certiport Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification.

NEW YORK (PRWEB) August 16, 2022

Decades ago, if you wanted to become an entrepreneur, you would simply start your own business and either sink or swim. Today, aspiring entrepreneurs can learn foundational skills through programs that position them to navigate the inevitable rough waters, making business more accessible and equitable. Two organizations—Certiport, a Pearson VUE business, and global nonprofit Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE)—have teamed up to expand access to the NFTE ESB Prep and Start It Up! programs, both of which prepare learners to earn a Certiport Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification.

The ESB Prep (secondary) and Start It Up! (postsecondary) programs combine an entrepreneurship curriculum with enhanced services that help education and workforce development organizations deliver engaging and effective skill-building programming. ESB Prep will help prepare candidates for Certiport's Entrepreneurship and Small Business (ESB) certification, validating candidates' understanding of core business principles, including the essentials needed to launch and maintain a successful business.

The entrepreneurial spirit is growing across the U.S. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 5.4 million new business applications were filed in 2021, a new record over 2020's 4.4 million applications. Unfortunately, many new business owners lack a solid understanding of foundational business principles, leading many to close their doors too soon. By connecting business educators and workforce development organizations with the Start It Up! postsecondary program, Certiport and NFTE are hoping to change the narrative.

"Entrepreneurs play a crucial role in the success of the American economy. Preparing future business leaders is a crucial part of today's educational landscape," said Krista Ketchmark, VP of IT Business Development at Pearson VUE. "Our team is thrilled to further our partnership with NFTE. The ESB Prep and Start It Up! programs are excellent resources for educators looking to prepare successful entrepreneurs and business leaders for the workforce."

NFTE already has many youth entrepreneurs who have earned the ESB certification, including:



Nayael Jones, who hopes to launch ‘More to Give,' a business that shines a light on small organizations dedicated to making change

Leon Grigoruk, Roman Savko, Darian Miroshnik, who hope to launch ‘Peers, a platform that helps students find peer tutors

Lorena Vazquez, who hopes to launch Nori Forest, an organization that cleans pollutants from the oceans

"Entering the workforce without problem-solving and critical-thinking skills is not an option. Our ESB Prep and Start It Up! programs help students and workforce candidates develop these skills and more," said Jason Delgatto, VP of Curriculum and Research at NFTE. "NFTE is proud to partner with Certiport. Combining our curriculum resources with their Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification better prepares students to enter the workforce with the business savvy and entrepreneurship knowledge needed to launch successful businesses."

NFTE's ESB Prep and Start It Up! curricula are now available for purchase through Certiport. Learn more about NFTE's Start It Up! program at http://www.nfte.com/programs. To learn more about Certiport's Entrepreneurship and Small Business certification, visit http://www.certiport.com/esb.

About Certiport

Certiport is the leading provider of learning curriculum, practice tests, and performance-based IT certification exams that accelerate academic and career opportunities for learners. Certiport provides certification development, delivery, and program management services through an expansive network of more than 15,000 Certiport Authorized Testing Centers worldwide. More than 3 million Certiport exams are delivered in 26 languages across 148 countries each year throughout the academic, workforce, and corporate technology markets. Certiport is a Pearson VUE business, and is a part of the world's leading learning company, Pearson. To learn more, go to certiport.com.

"Certiport" is a registered trademark of NCS Pearson, Inc. in the United States and other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

About NFTE

Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship (NFTE) is a global nonprofit organization that provides high-quality entrepreneurship education to middle and high school students from under-resourced communities, as well as programs for college students and adults. NFTE reaches 50,000+ students annually in 30 states across the U.S. and offers programs in 19 additional countries. We have educated more than a million students through in-school, out-of-school, college, and summer camp programs, offered in person and online. To learn more about how we are promoting inclusive capitalism and building the next generation of diverse entrepreneurs, visit http://www.nfte.com.

Press Contacts:

Hannah Crepeau

801-319-9835

Hannah.Davis@pearson.com

Denise L. Berkhalter, APR

917-281-4362

deniseb@nfte.com

Joanne Lessner

212-222-7436

jlessner@lambert.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/certiport_partners_with_nfte_to_expand_entrepreneurship_certification_access_and_create_equitable_opportunities/prweb18843579.htm