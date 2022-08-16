Global Contact Centre Software Market Growth Trajectory

Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Global Contact Centre Software Market Report by The Business Research Company covers market size, drivers, restraints, key players, and impact of COVID-19.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per The Business Research Company's "Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022”, the contact centre software market size is expected to grow from $26.8 billion in 2021 to $31.95 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.2%. The contact center software market share is expected to grow to $65.5 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.7%. The rapid growth in the adoption of the cloud-based contact center is significantly contributing to the contact centre software market growth.

Key Trends In The Contact Centre Software Market

Technological advancements are one of the key contact centre software market trends gaining popularity. Enterprises are integrating artificial intelligence to enhance the efficiency of contact center software. AI helps in analyzing customer behavior, providing customer insights, reducing the waiting time of customers, and estimating real-time future behavior of the customer. For instance, in July 2020, NICE Systems Ltd., an Israel-based software company specializing in contact center software launched ENLIGHTEN Fraud Prevention, a customer engagement AI platform with voice biometrics capabilities for automatic fraudster detection. The system is based on predictive behavioral models which aim to determine and score agent behaviors to improve sales opportunity discovery and customer satisfaction. It can scan millions of voice interactions to detect risky and abnormal behavior including authentication methods and requests to change addresses without relying on agents to manually capture dispositions. It helps organizations to prevent exposure of personally identifiable information, protect customers from account takeover and reduce fraud losses, and safeguard brand loyalty.

Overview Of The Contact Centre Software Market

The contact center software market consists of sales of contact center software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) used for optimizing operations and communicating with customers by real-time call monitoring, routing customer contacts to agents, analyzing, tracking, and reporting critical metrics through a centralized platform. The contact center software is a telecommunication system that helps in increasing the efficiency of a contact center by focusing on interactions between contact center agents and customers.

Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Component: Software, Services

• By Service Type: Professional Services, Managed Services

• By Deployment: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Government

• By Geography: The global contact centre software market analysis report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ZTE Corporation, NEC Enterprise Solutions, Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Mitel Networks Corporation, Talkdesk Inc, Ameyo, 8x8, Aspect Software, Unify Inc., Five9 Inc., Vocalcom SA, Enghouse Interactive Inc., and NICE Systems Ltd.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Contact Centre Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of contact centre software market. The market report analyzes contact centre software market size, contact centre software market growth drivers, contact centre software global market segments, contact centre software global market major players, contact centre software global market growth across geographies, and contact centre software global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The contact centre software market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

