Opengear Named a 2022 Implementation in SD-WAN Award Winner by TMC

Leading Network Resilience Solutions Provider Honored for Digital-First Focus

Opengear, a Digi International company (NASDAQ, DGII, www.digi.com) and leading network resilience solutions provider, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, named Opengear a 2022 SD-WAN Implementation Award winner, presented by INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

"Our team is delighted to be receiving this distinguished SD-WAN award," said Opengear President Gary Marks. "SD-WAN has become the standard in enterprise deployments, giving organizations network connectivity at an affordable cost. Coupled with Smart Out-of-Band support, SD-WAN resiliency can be greatly enhanced—minimizing disruption, outages and costly downtime by providing engineers with access to the network at all times."

Opengear's industry leading solutions and technology helps organizations manage, monitor and remediate networks remotely. Designed specifically for secure edge deployments and used in combination with Lighthouse Management Software, the compact OM1200 appliance combines the secure access of Smart Out-of-Band with the flexibility of NetOps automation tools to provide presence and proximity at every location that supports emerging requirements in network management and automation.

The WAN is evolving with SD-WAN ushering in an era of high performance, security, reliability and value. Digital transformation is not an optional undertaking, and those honored have embraced this future-forward technology to enhance operations.

"We are honored to spotlight this SD-WAN implementation," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Opengear are offering a best practice proof on concept, propelling adoption and deployment of SD-WAN. Join us in applauding this digitally focused company."

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected honors in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

About Opengear

Opengear, a Digi International company, delivers secure, resilient access and automation to support critical IT infrastructure, even when the network is down. Provisioning, orchestration, and remote management of network devices through innovative software and appliances enable technical staff to reliably and efficiently manage data centers and remote network locations. Opengear solutions are trusted by global organizations across financial, digital communications, retail and manufacturing industries. The company is headquartered in New Jersey, with R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Brisbane, Australia. Opengear was acquired by Digi International in 2019, bringing together two organizations with a deep commitment to providing the best products, software and services that meet the demands of mission-critical networks. For more information, please visit www.opengear.com.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

