Whelen® Announces Integration with Safety Cloud® Digital Alerting

Whelen Cloud Platform to launch Safety Cloud digital alerts

Partnership with HAAS Alert’s connected vehicle platform will enable Whelen Cloud Platform® users to deliver real-time safety alerts to motorists & responders

Our new integration with Safety Cloud will offer responders enhanced protection and direct connection with millions of motorists and responders on the road today.”
— Geoff Marsh, Whelen Engineering CEO
CHESTER, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whelen Engineering Company, a global leader in the emergency warning industry for 70 years, announced today at the Fleet Patrol Conference and Expo in Austin, Texas that they are planning to launch Collision Prevention and Digital Alerts features powered by HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud® through the Whelen Cloud Platform later this year. The new integration will bring cutting-edge vehicle-to-vehicle communication to thousands of law enforcement and public safety vehicles in the field nationwide, providing a new layer of lifesaving protection for first responders and roadside workers.

Safety Cloud connects public safety and emergency fleets with the civilian and responder vehicles around them in a cloud-based communication network dedicated to road safety. Today’s announcement means fleets using emergency warning products that connect to the Whelen Cloud Platform, including Core® and WeCanX®, will be able to access this network to deliver real-time safety notifications and messages, called digital alerts, directly into vehicle dashboards and navigation applications from actively alerting emergency vehicles.

“Our new integration with Safety Cloud will offer responders enhanced protection and direct connection with millions of motorists and responders on the road today,” said Whelen’s Chief Executive Officer Geoff Marsh. “Whelen’s highest priority is first responder safety, and this collaboration marks the beginning of a new era in using connected technology to make emergency response safer on the road.”

Digital alerts reduce the likelihood of a collision by 90% by giving drivers more time to slow down and move over when approaching emergency responders. Safety Cloud alerts are already delivered on the most popular navigation applications including Waze, and this year, global automaker Stellantis announced that it is rolling out Safety Cloud alerts to the dashboards of millions of MY2018 and newer Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Chrysler, and Alfa Romeo vehicles in North America. More automakers and applications are announcing Safety Cloud integrations in the months ahead, making Safety Cloud the nation’s premier platform for vehicle-to-vehicle communication.

“Digital alerting is the future of emergency alerting in a world of connected vehicles. Our new collaboration with Whelen is a revolution in first responder safety and a monumental step towards the future of transportation” said Cory Hohs, CEO of HAAS Alert. “The addition of Whelen as a trusted partner in the Safety Cloud ecosystem is one of the largest expansions of Safety Cloud coverage since our launch and will bring the advanced safety benefits of vehicle-to-vehicle communications to more fleets than ever.”

About Whelen Engineering:
Whelen revolutionized emergency warning technology with the invention of the first rotating “anti-collision” beacon in 1952. Today, Whelen continues to push the boundaries of innovation with reliable and powerful lights, sirens, control systems, and software all manufactured in America. Whelen encompasses two state-of-the-art facilities in Connecticut and New Hampshire, with over one million square feet of engineering and manufacturing space. Whelen proudly celebrates 70 years of manufacturing in America. #WeNeverLeft

About HAAS Alert:
HAAS Alert makes roads and communities safer by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers through its vehicle communication platform. HAAS Alert's mission is building lifesaving mobility solutions to make vehicles and roads safer and smarter. Their vision is a connected, collision-free world where everyone gets home safely.

Whelen® Announces Integration with Safety Cloud® Digital Alerting

