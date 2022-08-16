Greenville, NC proclaims "Never Give Up Day"
The City of Greenville, NC proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
The day sends a message of hope to those who feel there is none. Never give up no matter how hard it gets.”GREENVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up Day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. Never Give Up Day tackles life lessons, rivalry, leadership, adversity and commitment. The truth is no matter how much you try to plan and prepare for every possible outcome, life will find a way of surprising you. Never Give Up Day is about encouraging people to stay in the game long enough to exchange the pain for something much greater.
“Never give up” is what we’ve been told all our lives, by our parents, by storybooks, by teachers, coaches, mentors and peers. Never Give Up Day is now recognized as a significant day of influence and perseverance; We know from many studies what happens when a person gives up. In a way, Never Give Up Day helps demonstrate the importance and value of never giving up and the impact such a day has on society.
On Never Give Up Day, we love to celebrate and instill resilience and determination in all the wonderful people around the world. After the craziest year, we are so proud of each and every one who has carried on through these uncertain times- those starting a new chapter in their lives whilst not knowing what is around the corner. This day not only commends people who have reached their goals, but also supports those who are still trying to reach their goals.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
