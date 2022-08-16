City of Irving, TX proclaims August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
The City of Irving, TX proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
We believe that everyone fighting for a better future deserves to be encouraged to never give up.”IRVING, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. This day encourages associations, charities, the public and private sectors, schools, universities and citizens in general to make this day a springboard for awareness-raising activities.
Never Give Up Day provides a platform for individuals and professionals to choose their own way to contribute to this special day. This day can acknowledge someone’s resilience and determination. It can mark an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years. Even something as simple as appreciating a loved one who has never given up on you in your difficult times is worth celebrating.
When organizing a 'Never Give Up Day' activity, you can encourage friends, staff and followers to talk about it online. Here are some thought-provoking questions:
1) When was the last time that you told someone how proud you are that they never give up? Wouldn't that be an extraordinary acknowledgment for everything that they are going through?
2) How easy is it for you to give up when things aren't going as planned?
3) Who stood by you when no one else did and therefore you are forever grateful to them?
4) What is your most inspiring quote that you want to share on Never Give Up Day?
5) What are 3 causes you would never give up on?
Powerful authentic stories are crucial for engaging a new generation of people who are willing to build a better future for themselves and others.
The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
