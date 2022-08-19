RouteGenie Set to Join Industry Leaders at 2022 NEMTAC Conference in New Orleans
EINPresswire.com/ -- From September 11-13, the team from RouteGenie will be front and center at the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Accreditation Commission (NEMTAC) annual Conference as hundreds of the best medical transportation providers, vendors, and consultants gather in the famous French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana. The event will consist of 3 days of networking, panel discussions, sharing of best practices, and engaging presentations from some of the most experienced and knowledgeable people in the NEMT industry.
“We’re excited to participate again in the NEMTAC conference. This event is the best opportunity for the NEMT industry to come together to help each other take steps forward and to mold what the future of NEMT looks like.” said Jonathon Anthon, the Chief Revenue Officer for RouteGenie. Jonathon serves as a member of NEMTAC’s Technology Advisory Board and will be delivering a breakout session at the conference.
NEMTAC provides a unique opportunity for the most established NEMT providers to the newest NEMT businesses to share thoughts, ideas, and learn together. If you are interested in attending, visit https://www.nemtac.org/attendees2022.
About NEMTAC
We offer the only national accreditation program that represents non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) companies, agencies, groups and individuals (non-ambulance).
NEMTAC standards represent industry best practices to ensure consistently high-quality customer care, safe vehicle operations and ethical business practices. In addition to accreditation, NEMTAC offers education and training certificate programs to individuals working in and seeking a career in the NEMT industry.
Obtaining NEMTAC accreditation distinguishes an organization and signifies to its customers and stakeholders that they have met the NEMT industry standards of excellence. NEMTAC's comprehensive accreditation process often exceeds those established by state or local regulators. NEMTAC accredited organizations should see increased utilization, decreased liability and will be recognized as a market leader.
About RouteGenie
RouteGenie is a modern software solution made by NEMT providers for NEMT providers. Developed by a team of transportation technology experts, RouteGenie is a leading solution for NEMT fleets both big and small that allows providers to cut costs, streamline their daily operations, and provide the best service possible to their customers every day. Customizable to every company’s individual needs, RouteGenie is built to grow alongside NEMT businesses. RouteGenie is currently used by over 250 fleets in 37 different states across the nation and internationally.
About MTM
MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Since 1995, MTM has managed NEMT for state and county governments, managed care organizations, health systems, and other programs involving transportation for the disabled, underserved, and elderly. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. In 2009, MTM's leadership established MTM Transit, an affiliate that provides direct paratransit and fixed route transit services. Every year, MTM and MTM Transit collectively remove community barriers for twelve million people by providing more than 20 million trips in 32 states and the District of Columbia. MTM and MTM Transit are privately held, woman-owned business enterprises.
Jonathon Anthon
