British Columbia: Surrey, Red Deer and Strathcona County proclaim "Never Give Up Day"
The City of Surrey, Red Deer and Strathcona County proudly join community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
This day is about motivating others, inspiring ourselves, and remembering that even in hard times, we can keep going.”CANADA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many people focus on one aspect of "Never Give Up", dealing with physical or mental exhaustion, Never Give Up Day can be anything that contributes to our society and the changes we want to make in this world. On this day we are part of a big family with millions of people in the same boat, encouraging the general public to never give up the fight against global issues of concern like illness, poverty and climate change.
— Mr. Never Give Up
Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination. Facing defeat, coping with stress or even handling the victory - requires a lot of perseverance and a lot of hard work. And that’s one thing you learn on Never Give Up Day. You Never Give Up!
10 Reasons why we celebrate Never Give Up Day
1. It is the perfect day for acknowledging the resilience and determination of millions of people who never give up, despite the hurdles they face.
2. It is the perfect day for putting your health and social care providing work and service at the center of attention
3. It is the perfect day for taking pride in everything you've survived, overcome and defeated
4. It is the perfect day for encouraging and educating people to persist through their challenges
5. It is the perfect day for honoring those whose life's stories inspire others to never give up
6. It is the perfect day for bringing communities together to promote the spirit of never giving up
7. It is the perfect day for marking an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years.
8. It is the perfect day to remind ourselves of all the times we thought that we were on the brink of giving up, but we got through another day,
another month, and another year.
9. It is the perfect day for showing ourselves and the world that we are strong, determined and able to achieve our goals
10.It is the perfect day for people to thank their spouses or partners who stayed with them through the whole journey, when things got the toughest, they never gave up on each other and got through this together.
The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
Watch Video Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iql7cJPJorw
for more information: http://www.nevergiveupday.com
USA: (929) 388 2146
Canada: (647) 243 7276
info@nevergiveupday.com
Alain Horowitz
Never Give Up
+1 929-388-2146
email us here
Never Give Up