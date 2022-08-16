Baltimore Mayor proclaims August 18th as "Never Give Up Day"
Never Give Up day is a global celebration focused on cultivating a mindset of determination
Never Give Up Day is dedicated to all the people who go beyond their means to give the best of their abilities to achieve their goals.”BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Baltimore proudly joins community members in celebrating Never Give Up Day on August 18th.
— Mr Never Give Up
On Never Give Up Day, we love to celebrate and instill resilience and determination in all the wonderful people around the world. After the craziest year, we are so proud of each and every one who has carried on through these uncertain times- those starting a new chapter in their lives whilst not knowing what is around the corner. Never Give Up Day tackles life lessons, rivalry, leadership, adversity and commitment. On this day we teach our youth one of the most important lessons of life: never give up the fight to survive and thrive in life.
Never Give Up Day provides a platform for individuals and professionals to choose their own way to contribute to this special day. This day can acknowledge someone’s resilience and determination. It can mark an anniversary and the accomplishments achieved over the years. Even something as simple as appreciating a loved one who has never given up on you in your difficult times is worth celebrating.
There are battles in life where ‘giving up’ is not an option. There are struggles in life we simply can't lose.
The mayoral proclamation signals the city’s role in recognizing the impressive resilience and determination of its community.
Here are the cities in the US and Canada that have proclaimed August 18th as Never Give Up Day:
USA: Houston (TX), Baltimore (MD), Phoenix (AZ), Milwaukee (WI), Warren (MI), Charlotte (NC), Fort Worth (TX), Irving (TX), Fargo (ND), Grand Rapids (MI), Florence (SC), Lake Havasu City (AZ), Surprise (AZ), Reno (NV), Deland (FL), Greenville (NC), Cherry Hill (NJ), Huntington (WV), Linden (NJ), Concord (NC), Rome (GA), Loveland (CO), Springfield (OR), Corona (CA), El Mirage (AZ), Commerce City (CO), North Las Vegas (NV), Hemet (CA), Dania Beach ( FL ), Pinellas Park (FL), Pine Bluff (AR), North Lauderdale (FL), Hoffman Estates (IL), Las Cruces (NM), Durham (NC), Little Elm (TX), Petersburg (VA), Daly City (CA), St. Charles (MO), West Springfield (MA), Elizabethtown (KY), Wausau (WI), Middletown (OH), Santa Cruz (CA), Wentzville (MO, Hobbs (NM)
Canada: Brampton (ON), Surrey (BC), Burlington (ON), Strathcona County (AB), Red Deer (AB), Niagara Falls (ON), Victoria (BC), Newmarket (ON), Welland (ON), Sanich (BC), Regina (SK), Halifax (NS), Belleville (ON)
