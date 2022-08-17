Bold City Heating & Air Allowing Customers to Apply the Cost of Their AC Repair to A New System Installation

Bold City Heating & Air makes AC repairs cost-efficient by enabling customers to upgrade their HVAC system by applying repair costs to a new installation.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Air conditioning repairs are random, unexpected, sometimes pricey and also warning signs of other problems.

“Having an air conditioner break down, usually on a swelteringly hot day, is an inconvenience that can cause trouble and discomfort,” explains Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air. “Particularly operating a business, air conditioning problems could cause the business to close, if the workplace gets too hot for work, especially in factories.”

Bold City Heating & Air is a responsive team of NATE-certified HVAC professionals that utilize the latest skills, tools and technology to inspect and evaluate the performance of any make, model, or type of cooling equipment.

“Murphy’s Law says HVAC systems don’t always fail at convenient times. Maybe the problem happens overnight or on the weekend. Timing is important. After five years as a family operated and respected local HVAC dealer, Bold City Heating & Air has streamlined our resources to reduce response and turnaround time,” says Pilakovic.

“We are now introducing cost efficiency when it comes to air conditioning repairs. We are offering our customers the opportunity of applying the Cost of their AC repair toward a new system Installation.”

Pilakovic explained that Bold City Heating & Air customers now have up to 90 days to apply from 50 to 100 percent of repair costs to a new system installation, depending on the repair work that was done.

It’s all about service and reputation! Bold City Heating & Air is a family owned, state certified company, in its second generation of exceptional heating and air conditioning service. With more than 600 five-star reviews on Google, the family continues to earn its respected reputation in Jacksonville, Ponte Vedra Beach, Sawgrass, Neptune Beach, Jacksonville Beach, Atlantic Beach, Arlington, and San Marco, Florida.

“We invest in our employees and empower them to become leaders in the heating and air conditioning industry,” he said. “While the basic functions of HVAC systems have not changed, new innovations, tools, and technological advancements enable HVAC service technicians to be more efficient and provide a better-quality service.”

While every project is different, the Bold City Heating & Air goal is always the same: design the perfect system that will exceed indoor air quality expectation, while staying within budget. Applying 50-100 percent of HVAC repair costs to a new system installation makes the opportunity to upgrade an HVAC system more cost efficient---and budget friendly.

Bold City Heating & Air believes in treating every customer as if they were family and giving them the respect and dependable A/C service they deserve.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

Contact Details:

8400 Baymeadows Way #1

Jacksonville, FL 32256

United States