In Collaboration With The Afroseas, The Popular HK Based Rapper Jiggie Boy Became The First Asian To Do Afrobeats

This once in a generation collaboration resulted in the hit single 'To The Boat'

HONG KONG, August 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Afroseas is the most popular afrobeat group in Asia. It was formed by Trisyo from Rwanda and Supa Massie from Sierra Leone and their main producer, “Master Abe Pro” from Ghana. The group is primarily based in Hong Kong, from where they perform, record, and put on shows. Their songs are especially popular on all television stations in Rwanda and Sierra Leone, as well as on different radio stations in many countries.After releasing their first song, “Ayee '' which became among the top five most popular songs in Sierra Leone, the group was nominated in 6 categories at 2022's WHATSGOOD Hip Hop Award show. There they collaborated with Hong Kong based rapper Jiggie Boy/JB to perform the song “To The Boat”. This is the first time an Asian singer has done Afrobeats and the song has been a massive success. On August 5, 2022, the music video for the song “To The Boat'' was released on YouTube.Rangira Arnold Tresor from Rwanda, popularly known as Trisyo, and Supa Massie from Sierra Leone, are the members of the group, along with their main producer, “Master Abe pro” from Ghana.Supa Massie has performed at festivals across Hong Kong, including WHATSGOOD MUSIC AWARDS and the African Music Festival in Malaysia and other parts of Asia. Supa Massie was named diaspora artist of the year at the KAFAA AWARDS SEASON 2 this year.In a short time, The Afroseas has become one of Asia's most popular Afrobeat groups and represent the Afrobeat genre.“We are so blessed and grateful that we could push Afrobeat into Hong Kong. The Afroseas is the only Afrobeat group in Hong Kong and Asia Pacific and the love we are getting from the fans is amazing,” said Supa Massie and Trisyo (The Afroseas).For more details, visit http://theafroseas.com Explore Supa Massie and The Afroseas work: https://linktr.ee/supamassie

Watch "To The Boat" by The Afroseas ft JB @GREYTONE :