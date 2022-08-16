Environment Graduates started 5 Months Hands-On Experience under ECD’s Internship Program

Seven graduate interns have gone through a week long induction program with the Environment and Conservation Division (ECD) in the Ministry of Environment Climate Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM). After the induction the interns will be deployed on a 14 weeks’ engagement under the supervision of ECD staff.

The induction covers important areas which includes (a) introducing MECDM & ECD mandates, (b) legal instruments administered by the Division, (c) Conventions & International agreements which guide national plans, (d) strategies and policies which the Division implement and (e) priority work programmes/activities for this year.

Under this programme the interns will assist ECD in its environmental monitoring capacity, support the collection of data and processing, conduct awareness on issues relating to the environment, conduct community conservation area visits and field surveys and to other relevant work under the supervision of ECD staff. The interns will assist in the implementation of ECD’s annual work activities, provide opportunity for capacity building and experiences for future engagement and self-empowerment to contribute meaningfully towards environment management in the Solomon Islands. Their internship will build their capacity for possible engagement by the ministry, partners and stakeholders in the area of environmental management.

The ministry through ECD is responding as well to the need to engage young people in the field of environment and provide opportunities for new graduates to utilize their skills and knowledge whilst enhancing their work experience. The young university graduates are very energetic, passionate and forward looking to put into practice their knowledge in areas of environmental management. to the internship programme is also intended to develop young graduates to be passionate about serving their country, especially in their contribution towards sustainable management of our environment.

The programme will conclude in December 2022.

-MECDM Press