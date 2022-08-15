President of Uzbekistan to pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia

UZBEKISTAN, August 15 - On August 17-18, at the invitation of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques – King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will pay a state visit to this country.

By the program of the stay, it is planned to hold the main events of the Uzbekistan – Saudi Arabia summit at the highest level, in the city of Jeddah.

The agenda of the talks includes current issues of further enhancing multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, primarily in trade, economic, investment, energy, financial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The main attention will be paid to the implementation of joint projects and programs in the green economy, high technology and digitalization, innovation, medicine, small business and entrepreneurship.

Following the summit, it is planned to sign a solid package of bilateral agreements.

The program of the visit also includes meetings with the leadership of leading Saudi companies, international structures – the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Islamic Development Bank.

It is expected that during the state visit to Saudi Arabia, the President of Uzbekistan will visit the sacred cities of the entire Muslim world Mecca and Medina.

Source: UzA