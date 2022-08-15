Submit Release
Uzbekistan, Türkiye Leaders discuss current issues on the bilateral agenda

UZBEKISTAN, August 15 - On August 15, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Issues of further strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Türkiye were considered.

The high dynamics of contacts and fruitful exchanges by the agreements at the highest level were noted with satisfaction.

Active implementation of joint investment projects with the participation of leading Turkish companies continues in Uzbekistan. Mutual trade indicators are growing, collaboration in transport and logistics are being strengthened. Joint humanitarian programs are being implemented.

Touching upon regional aspects, the leaders of the two countries expressed their deep satisfaction in connection with the successful holding of the meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Transport of Uzbekistan, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, held in early August in Tashkent. The importance of further development of practical interaction in this format was emphasized.

Views were also exchanged on cooperation within the framework of international and regional structures, including the Organization of Turkic States and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The President of Uzbekistan emphasized the high organization of the Fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, which are taking place these days in Türkiye’s Konya city, where Uzbekistan athletes are performing successfully.

The telephone conversation between the Presidents of Uzbekistan and Türkiye took place in a traditionally warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan

