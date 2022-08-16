Silver Lining Announces 22 Artists For The Small Business Artist Program
Supported By Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase & GoDaddy, $77K has been awarded in commissions to artists to tell stories of global small business owners.
We believe that art is a powerful tool for change and a way to bring people together.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silver Lining’s Small Business Artist Program was launched with the mission to spark conversations and combat the injustice, bias, and discrimination that small business owners from marginalized communities face through the universal language of art.
— Carissa Reiniger, Silver Lining’s Founder & CEO.
As part of that mission, Silver Lining has partnered with JPMorgan Chase and GoDaddy to produce the Global Collection and Wells Fargo to produce the State of Small Business in America Collection.
“Being a small business owner is already very challenging, but when you come from a marginalized community you face the additional burden of bias, discrimination, and prejudice. We believe that art is a powerful tool for change and a way to bring people together. Our mission is to provide funding for as many diverse artists as we can so that they can produce projects that tell the incredible stories of small business owners from all backgrounds. I cannot wait for the world to experience the Global Collection and the State of Small Business in America Collection and to be reminded of the resilience, strength, creativity, innovation, and contribution that diverse small business owners make in all corners of this country and the world.” Shares Carissa Reiniger, Silver Lining’s Founder & CEO.
The Global Collection, supported by JPMorgan Chase & GoDaddy
12 Artists from all around the world have been commissioned to create a piece of art, in their own medium, exploring the challenges that small business owners from marginalized communities face. 5 of these Artists are US-Based and have specific commissions to do a piece of art that represents the 500 small business owners from Silver Lining’s Impact 5X Economic Justice Project. The other 7 Artists are international and their pieces will explore the experiences of small business owners in the parts of the world where they live.
● Chau Nguyen (Vietnam)- Short film exploring the realities of marginalized small business owners in Southeast Asia
● Izabela Ersahin (Turkey) - Fiber Art Installation exploring the entrepreneurial journey and amazing resilience of artisan women.
● Kumar Ankit Anurag (India) - A digital illustration exploring the hardships and rewards of owning a small business
● Machado Leão (Brazil) - Surrealist-realistic digital collage and NFT art created with a smartphone.
● Nourhan Sandouk (Syria & Barcelona) -Illustration and animation about queer women business owners in the Middle East.
● Stacy Osanjo (Kenya) A series of audio stories of 5 small businesses in her community in Nairobi, Kenya.
● Tamara Goddard & David Fierro (Canada) 10 NFTs and 1 physical hand drum weaving digital spaces with Canadian Indigenous physical places, tradition, and culture.
Impact 5X Sub-Collection
● Alexandra Jamieson (USA) - Mixed Media Collage with real faces of the small business owners in Impact5X.
● Jonathan Miron & Philip Sheegog (USA) - Composition of an original song inspired by the Impact 5X Small Businesses.
● Jessica Chen (USA) - A choreopoem created based on real words submitted by the Impact 5X small businesses.
● Katie Rose McLaughlin (USA) - A choreographed dance piece exploring the isolation and loneliness experienced by Impact 5X small businesses.
● Wen-Ting Wu (USA) - An original composition that fuses spoken word and improvisation that channels the spirit of the Impact 5X small businesses.
The State of Small Business in America Collection, supported by Wells Fargo
10 Filmmakers from across the United States have been commissioned to create mini-documentaries telling the story of The State of Small Businesses in their community.
● Aaron Villarreal (Texas) - An exploration of the beautiful culture and flavor of the west side of San Antonio, which is one of the most impoverished major metropolitan cities in the US.
● Andi Morrow (Tennesee) - A short film highlighting Appalachian small business owners who are rebuilding the local economy and reclaiming their community out of the hands of major chain retailers.
● Calvin Platt (New Jersey) - An animation showing the impact of a small business in urban, suburban, and rural areas through the lens of a bike messenger.
● Damien Goodmon (California) - The story of SMBs in Crenshaw facing disruption and displacement from the forces of gentrification and a vision for the Solidarity Economy.
● Daniel Fitch (Georgia) An exploration of the economic practices of Black Muslim business owners as they balance the ideologies of capitalism and Sharia (Mulsim Law).
● DezBaa’ (New Mexico) - The story of a small business educating young and old about the benefits and secret life of bugs and why it is important to the Navajo Tribe.
● Friday Jones (North Carolina) - A deep look into the state of local artists and artistic talent growing in the Charlotte community.
● Kelly Ngo (Chicago) - An exploration of the Asian small business owners that are the heart of Chicago's Argyle street.
● Owl Rare (California)- The story of Black and Mexican small business owners in San Diego and the importance of keeping the business industry diverse.
● Shirley Rodriguez (New York) - Her film will explore the stories of women business owners who help others connect with themselves and self-care during a time where we all need collective healing.
To learn more about the artists and the collection, please visit: https://smallbizsilverlining.com/artists
###
About Silver Lining
Since 2005, Silver Lining has been helping small business owners worldwide build more profitable and sustainable businesses through their tech-enabled and data-driven small business growth program - SLAP™ - the Silver Lining Action Plan. Their proven behavior change science methodology is the new modern approach to the age-old problem of growing a small business. Additionally, as part of their commitment to do everything "Small Business First," they have since launched - Thank You Small Business - a Global Movement to thank, celebrate and support all small businesses globally, as well as Impact5X, an economic justice initiative to decrease barriers to access for small business owners from marginalized communities. To learn more about Silver Lining, please visit: http://smallbizsilverlining.com/
Missy Galang
Silver Lining Ltd
missy@smallbizsilverlining.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other