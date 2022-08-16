Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,268 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,203 in the last 365 days.

Maxihost.com Unveils Corporate Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision, Changes Name to Latitude.sh

New bare metal dedicated cloud logo

Maxihost.com has unveiled a new name, new logo, and new product release as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.

Today we enable our customers to deploy & manage single tenant infrastructure globally at cloud speed. Latitude.sh reflects... our global presence, our future & our commitment to our customers.”
— Guilherme Soubihe Alberto
SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxihost, a leader in bare metal cloud infrastructure with an HQ footprint and origins in Sao Paulo, Brazil has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal to its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Latitude.sh – matching the name of their software platform, and an update to the corporate logo.

Fueled by accelerated adoption with Web3 customers like Ankr.com, gaming platforms like Riot Games, VPN customers like NordVPN and notable providers like Acronis and Anydesk the LATAM leader has added regions recently in Chile, Argentina, London and has an ambitious roadmap in the coming years.

“Today we enable our customers to deploy and manage single tenant infrastructure around the globe at the speed of the cloud,” says CEO and Founder Guilherme Soubihe Alberto. “Latitude reflects this evolution- our global presence, our future and our commitment to our customers. We invite you to visit us at www.latitude.sh to learn more about our company and this exciting new chapter in our story.”

More than providing technology and services, Latitude.sh takes a different approach to infrastructure. Their fully automated platform combines the performance and security of bare metal with the automation capabilities of the cloud, allowing their customers to deploy dedicated servers in minutes across different locations around the world.

Branding and relevant news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:

Latitude is a reference to our global reach and a coined word for Latam and Attitude, meaning we are a Latin American company with the attitude to reach and compete globally.

The .sh suffix is a reference to shell script, the widely used command interpreter for UNIX, used in our operating system and connected with our products.

About Latitude.sh

Latitude.sh has been providing on-demand bare metal cloud for businesses of all sizes for 20 years. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions.

Guilherme Soubihe Alberto
Latitude.sh
guilherme@latitude.sh
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

Maxihost is now Latitude.sh

You just read:

Maxihost.com Unveils Corporate Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision, Changes Name to Latitude.sh

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.