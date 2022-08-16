Maxihost.com Unveils Corporate Rebrand to Support Strategic Vision, Changes Name to Latitude.sh
Maxihost.com has unveiled a new name, new logo, and new product release as part of an extensive rebranding initiative.
Today we enable our customers to deploy & manage single tenant infrastructure globally at cloud speed. Latitude.sh reflects... our global presence, our future & our commitment to our customers.”SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maxihost, a leader in bare metal cloud infrastructure with an HQ footprint and origins in Sao Paulo, Brazil has completed an extensive rebranding effort in response to accelerated company growth and a renewal to its corporate vision. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Latitude.sh – matching the name of their software platform, and an update to the corporate logo.
Fueled by accelerated adoption with Web3 customers like Ankr.com, gaming platforms like Riot Games, VPN customers like NordVPN and notable providers like Acronis and Anydesk the LATAM leader has added regions recently in Chile, Argentina, London and has an ambitious roadmap in the coming years.
“Today we enable our customers to deploy and manage single tenant infrastructure around the globe at the speed of the cloud,” says CEO and Founder Guilherme Soubihe Alberto. “Latitude reflects this evolution- our global presence, our future and our commitment to our customers. We invite you to visit us at www.latitude.sh to learn more about our company and this exciting new chapter in our story.”
More than providing technology and services, Latitude.sh takes a different approach to infrastructure. Their fully automated platform combines the performance and security of bare metal with the automation capabilities of the cloud, allowing their customers to deploy dedicated servers in minutes across different locations around the world.
Branding and relevant news in conjunction with this rebranding announcement:
Latitude is a reference to our global reach and a coined word for Latam and Attitude, meaning we are a Latin American company with the attitude to reach and compete globally.
The .sh suffix is a reference to shell script, the widely used command interpreter for UNIX, used in our operating system and connected with our products.
About Latitude.sh
Latitude.sh has been providing on-demand bare metal cloud for businesses of all sizes for 20 years. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions.
