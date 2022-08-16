Allway Tools Inc. Staying Ahead of the Curve; Accepting Outside Hand Tool Innovation Submissions
Allway Tools Inc. is accepting outside product submissions to expand their brand. Submissions can be made using the innovation platform MarketBlast.MONROEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bronx-based company Allway Tools Inc.® and innovation platform MarketBlast® kick-off a global product hunt to find innovative hand tools to bring to market.
Allway’s niche is paint sundries, but their line is actually much broader. Besides paint scrapers, and other removal tools, the line includes blades and utility knives, as well as specialized tools for drywall, wall coverings, ceramic tile, and masonry, and flooring. They continue to lead the way in offering a large selection of soft-handle products to meet the industry demand for ergonomic product designs that reduce fatigue and on-the-job injuries.
Submissions for the hunt can be made by all suppliers, manufacturers, startup companies, professional developers, product engineers, and innovators with product innovation ranging from prototype stage through retail-ready products.
There are no upfront costs or commissions for submitters to participate in this hunt. To submit directly to Allway Tools, create a MarketBlast account, add product to your account and search “Allway” from the list of open hunts.
About Allway Tools Inc.®
For over 85 years, the company has continued its tradition of technological innovation, high quality, and meeting the demand for value-added products from dealers, contractors, and consumers. Allway continues to stay ahead of the curve in technology and tool design, and now has more than 100 patented products, among the hundreds of SKUs in its line. For more information, visit www.allwaytools.com.
About MarketBlast®
It’s our mission to help companies discover and manage great product innovation from around the world. Through our innovation hunt platform, we promote and list company hunts making it easy for suppliers and product innovation owners to find and submit directly to these companies. For more information, visit www.marketblast.com or email info@marketblast.com.
