Artist Turbo TB releases new music video

Artist Turbo TB releases new music and videos

WINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Isaac Banos Salazar know as rapper “Turbo TB” has announced the release of his new music video.

Turbo TB is a Mexican rapper from Winston Salem, North Carolina in 2001. He grew up as an only child and was raised by his mother and father. He started rapping in 2020. One day when he was listening to beats with one of his friends, he then began to write a song called “No More Fades," which he later recorded in studio.

Later, he was collaborating with Baby Yungin dropping the song “Gang” featuring Baby Yungin. After that he dropped another song with another big artist “Lil Loaded" that was called “Poles Talk," which the artist “Lil Loaded," who had passed away.

Later on he had did a interview with DJ Smallz where he was asked questions about his career and his songs featuring big artists. He later on made a song with Bigkaybeezy called “Bad Streets.” That didn’t stop him; he made another song with another artist from California known as “Trouble Kidd." They had dropped a song called “Mob," and now currently he had dropped another song with another big artist “Nwm Cee Murdaa" which they made a song called “Murder" this rapper was also friends with the rapper “Lil Loaded" and they linked up and dropped the video to it Youtube. Turbo TB also then dropped a solo song called “Spin On Yo Block" also dropped a video to it. He hopes to be able to work with bigger artist such as Da Baby, Lil Baby, Polo G, 42 Dugg and much more.

