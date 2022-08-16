ROSIN TEAM Ranks No. 1215 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 216.7 Percent, ROSIN TEAM Receives Ranking No. 1215 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Making the 2022 Inc. 5000 list is a great accomplishment. I’m extremely proud to be recognized and to be part of an illustrious group of companies and entrepreneurs.”USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that ROSIN TEAM is No. 1215 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
— Lauren Rosin, CEO and founder, Rosin Team.
“Making the 2022 Inc. 5000 list is a great accomplishment,” said Lauren Rosin, CEO and founder, Rosin Team. “I’m extremely proud to be recognized and to be part of an illustrious group of companies and entrepreneurs. I share this recognition with my entire team, because, without them, Rosin Team wouldn’t have experienced the tremendous growth it experienced over the last three years, and I wouldn’t be where we I am today without them!”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About Rosin Team
Located in Scottsdale, AZ, eXp-Realty-brokered Rosin Team has mastered various disciplines of real estate strategies including buying and selling homes, short sales, buy & holds, Trustee sales, tax strategies, legal strategies, and fix & flips to name a few. Since 2018, Rosin Team has made it their mission to promote home ownership through buying, renovating, and reselling houses. In addition to buying and selling Real Estate for its clients, Rosin Team actively does so for itself, therefore they know the market inside and out. Because of this, Rosin Team has an impeccable insight into what is really happening in Arizona real estate. The team also keeps abreast of trends in the market, spotting them well before other REALTORS® so they can best be leveraged to their clients’ advantage. For more information, visit www.rosinteam.com.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000
Methodology
Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About Inc.
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
James Little
Pierson Ventures
james@piersonventures.com