The Radical Agreement Project Adds Corporate Training Division

Terry talking about improv's application to the office Laughing while you learn! Having fun at work while honing critical skills.

Big things are underway at the rapidly growing virtual improv theater The Radical Agreement Project!

NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Radical Agreement Project (RA) has been busy these last two years. Known primarily as the internet's most prolific provider of free improv workshops (RA offers a free workshop every day of the workweek at 4 PM ET over Zoom) RA also tours live performances to colleges and regional theaters, hosts weekly online shows, organizes monthly Learning & Development networking happy hours and now has officially folded the improv based professional development workshop entity, IMPROV(ED) LEARNING, into its operations.

"It was a natural evolution," explains Terry Withers, improv expert and founder of The Radical Agreement Project. "I've been running IMPROV(ED) LEARNING since 2016 when I organized and delivered a series of improv based professional development workshops for the NYC advertising firm, MEC. When The Radical Agreement Project started in response to the covid crisis, I kept the brands separate, even though Radical Agreement was also interested in improv in the workplace. Over time the division has seemed less and less practical."

The merger comes with a major web overhaul for RA. IMPROV(ED) LEARNING now occupies a main navigation destination on the RA website (see hyperlink in blue). Plus a new blog that promises weekly entries on the value that Learning & Development improv based workshops can offer HR managers and L&D professionals looking to bring dynamic educational events to their teams.

Interestingly, IMPROV(ED) LEARNING has been quite active since 2016, servicing corporate training needs across the continental United States. "I rely on a national network of improvisers. If an event is in Virginia Beach or New York City (or anywhere in between) it is easy enough for me to attend the event and run a workshop. But if the event is happening in Wyoming or New Orleans, or if the size of it requires more than just one instructor, I'm grateful to have built a highly qualified network of professional improvisers capable of completing the same work at the same level of expertise."

As this is all happening, almost 25% of the site's existing material is now being reorganized under the IMPROV(ED) LEARNING (https://www.radicalagreement.com/corporateworkshops) banner.

"I created all these pages on the RA site when the Covid crisis hit the 6 month mark. I think I was a little stir crazy," a sheepish Mr. Withers admits. "I was trying to get back to the improv work I value so much. Anyway, I wrote out a number of exercises that people working in professional development can use to run their own simple improv exercises at work events. They're good as ice breakers or team building exercises, but can also be used for more advanced training. Presentational skills, sales training, creativity, innovation and agility are all addressed by different exercises on the site."

Contact

Terry Withers

***@radicalagreement.com