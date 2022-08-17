One Stop Books' "Beware of Companies" Spills All of the Unseen Corruption Running Rampant in the Business
CLAIM INSANITY OR BE FIRED! Pascale Batieufaye gives us a glimpse of the exploitation and corruption that can happen in the workplace.
The best part is not just a story of woes detailed by a person who was wronged by his own employer, but rather a cautionary tale for anyone who might find themselves in a similar situation.”NY , NY, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beware of Companies that Rip Off Their Employees: How I Recovered from Injurious Employment Practices--So Can You! Is An Eye-Opener to the Challenges of Being in the Corporate World—And How to Overcome It.
— Pascale Batieufaye
Beware of Companies is the life of Pascale Batieufaye from 1996 to 2004. It sequentially took place over two decades ago when he used to work as a guest service representative at a corporate gambling den.
He reveals the intimidation he suffered as an employee for one of the largest gambling corporations in the United States. "I have centered "Beware of Companies" on the emotional suffering I faced while working for my previous employer," shares Batieufaye. He worked for eight years as a Guest Services Representative for Knossos Inc. During his time there, he developed and submitted a design for expanding the gaming industry.
Although he was faced with significant pressures from his employer, he was able to combat anxiety using healthy alternatives to medication. In Beware of Companies, economic readers and business minded individuals will be able to have maximal triumph over bantered letdowns, with a better handle on organizational behavior through minimal steps.
"The book outlines guiding ethics for those who have experienced maltreatment and anxiety in their own workplace." "Beware of Companies “gives readers an inside look at what large corporations attempt to hide from the public in addition to providing useful principles on rebounding from professional setbacks.
Readers will discover the crookedness that occurs right under the noses of the patrons, and unearth the oppression that the employees had to deal with on a daily basis."
. A company is a place where every person’s suggestion is welcome and each employee’s skills and talents are celebrated. However, what if the workplace is actually not what we thought it to be?
. What if you found out that your employer was hiding secrets from the public? A job is supposed to secure one's finances, but what if it was actually the cause of your financial troubles?
. · How his own ideas were stolen from right under Batieufaye's feet.
. Ideas flow freely through the work environment, and the good ones are scooped up and put into action. But what happens when your ideas are suddenly being claimed by someone else?
. All of these questions are addressed in Pascale Batieufaye's tell-all memoir.
· Corruption's role in the mental health of himself and other employees at the company
· Gambles employees took when attempting to contribute, knowing all too well they may not receive proper credit for those ideas.
· The emotional suffering that workers had to deal with on a daily basis
. Advice for others who were taken advantage of by their employers.
· And so much more!
