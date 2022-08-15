Submit Release
State Auditor’s Office Names Dickey County As Recipient Of Stewardship Award

The State Auditor’s Office has named Dickey County as the recipient of its Stewardship Award for local government clients. This award celebrates excellence in auditing and is given to entities the State Auditor’s Office has worked with conducting audits.

“Over the 15 years we’ve worked with the staff in Dickey County, they have always had such a positive attitude throughout the audit process,” said Audit Manager Heath Erickson. “We appreciate all of the work they have done with a mentality towards serving their community.”

The State Auditor’s Office did not identify any opportunities for improvement from the last audit and all prior recommendations have been implemented.

“We appreciate the amazing work and dedication from the Dickey County staff to ensure good stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” said State Auditor Joshua Gallion. “Their commitment to excellence is a benefit for all citizens in the county.”

Criteria for the Stewardship Award includes no significant deficiencies that are identified, no ethical or financial concerns, and a strong commitment to serving the taxpayers of North Dakota. This is the third Stewardship Award presented since the inception of the award in December of 2020.

