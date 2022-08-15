Submit Release
More Than 18K Tennessee Teenagers Ages 15-17 Years Old Have Taken The Driver's License Knowledge Test Online

To access the proctor (parent or legal guardian) instructions for the online At-Home Knowledge Test, click here.

"The department seeks to find innovative ways to serve Tennesseans better," said TDOSHS Commissioner Jeff Long. "This new testing option will reduce processing time and the number of customers at Driver Services Centers while providing flexible hours for the test taker and their parent/guardian."

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security's mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

