Global Healthcare Technology Leader Renews Multiple Contract Extensions Worth Over $300,000

CynergisTek to provide its Data Privacy Compliance services to support ongoing data collection and processing activities

CynergisTek, Inc. CTEK, leading cybersecurity, privacy, compliance, and IT audit firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries navigate emerging security and privacy issues, announces a well-known medical device manufacturer is renewing multiple Data Privacy and Compliance contract extensions worth over $300,000. The globally recognized organization is extending its seven-year relationship with CynergisTek into 2023 to support its operations in 150 countries.

CynergisTek is providing its long-standing client with robust Data Privacy Program Support services to assist in ongoing compliance efforts, data protection, and risk advisory services. Through the Privacy program, CynergisTek's subject matter experts support data privacy-related projects to better manage risk and enhance compliance. Clients receive strategic guidance and tailored roadmaps to meet regulatory requirements and implement procedures to maintain a high level of Compliance.

"We are experiencing an uptake of new services and extensions of existing engagements from our client base," said Walter Zuniga, Managing Partner of CynergisTek's IT Audit Group. "As we continue to extend our leadership in security and compliance, we are continuing to build out programs to meet new and forthcoming regulatory requirements."

"Expanding and extending existing client relationships like this is a testament to the high standards our teams set for meeting and exceeding client expectations," said Mac McMillan, CEO of CynergisTek. "As we continue to experience strong retention and growth across our lines of business, we expect audit preparation and performance work to be significant drivers for us into 2023 and beyond."

About CynergisTek, Inc.

CynergisTek is a top-ranked cybersecurity consulting firm helping organizations in highly regulated industries, including those in healthcare, government, and finance navigate emerging security and privacy issues. CynergisTek combines intelligence, expertise, and a distinct methodology to validate a company's security posture and ensure the team is rehearsed, prepared, and resilient against threats. Since 2004, CynergisTek has been dedicated to hiring and retaining experts who bring real-life experience and hold advanced certifications to support and educate the industry by contributing to relevant industry associations. For more information, visit www.cynergistek.com or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

