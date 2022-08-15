Moat Systems Limited Launches MLS API SDK for JavaScript

Leading fully-managed enterprise data extraction and integration company, Moat Systems Limited, announces the launch of MLS API SDK for JavaScript, a new client-side SDK for incorporating MLS API functionality into applications

Moat Systems Limited has reiterated its commitment to constantly innovating and providing useful integration tools for customers as the company recently introduced a new client-side SDK, MLS API SDK for JavaScript. The Software Development Kit (SDK) is designed to enable users easily incorporate MLS API functionality into their applications, built with TypeScript to ensure compatibility with popular JavaScript Frameworks.

Technological advancements have undoubtedly changed the way individuals interact as well as how businesses engage their target audience. Over the years, a plethora of solutions has emerged from tech companies and experts, with mobile and web applications being major offshoots of the development. Unfortunately, many of the available app development tools have failed developers due to the lack of comprehensiveness and user-friendliness. However, Moat Systems Limited is looking to change this narrative, a claim substantiated by the introduction of MLS API SDK for JavaScript.

The addition of MLS API SDK for JavaScript to the range of tools offered by Moat Systems aligns with the company’s goal of making it easier for businesses and developers to integrate technologies into their applications (mobile and web) and systems. MLS API SDK for JavaScript is ideal for all categories of web and mobile app development projects, including the display of live scores, standings, fixtures, and breaking news. It also enables users to demonstrate a real-world scenario and ultimately deliver a unique experience to clients.

For further information about the new client-side SDK and other solutions from Moat Systems Limited, visit - https://moatsystems.com/.

About Moat Systems Limited

Moat Systems Limited is a fully-managed enterprise data extraction and integration company dedicated to helping clients transform web data into actionable insights at scale. The London-based company has grown in leaps and bounds over the years, offering a wide range of services to meet the needs of clients. Other categories of solutions offered by Moat Systems Limited include the design and development of world-class products and services for customers of all sizes, specializing in performance, security, and availability.

Media Contact

Company Name: Moat Systems Limited

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: +442039584450

Country: United States

Website: https://moatsystems.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Moat Systems Limited Launches MLS API SDK for JavaScript