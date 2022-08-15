Culinary Competition Team from Monroe College's Culinary Institute of New York Wins 2022 ACF National Student Team Championship

Student Team Earns the Top Title for the First Time in Program History

BRONX, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 15, 2022

Monroe College, a national leader in educating urban and international students, very proudly announced today that students from its Culinary Institute of New York (CINY) earned the American Culinary Federation's (ACF) 2022 Student Team Championship title – an exciting first for the program.

The CINY team was one of eight teams from across the country invited to compete at ACF's national competition. This year was the first time that Monroe's students captured the national title, a remarkable and impressive accomplishment given that this was the first year that the five individual students ever competed at the collegiate level, much less together as teammates. The team was also crowned the ACF Northeast Regional Champion for the third straight year.

"Our students are incredibly proud and honored to have earned the judges' top marks and to have achieved this wonderful milestone in the program's history," said Dr. Frank C. Costantino, Dean of Monroe College's School of Hospitality Management and Culinary Institute of New York and head coach of the competition team. "They worked incredibly hard all season to come together as a unified team and find their shared culinary voice in the kitchen. We could not be more proud of them."

The members of Monroe's championship-winning team are: Kennedy Graves (team captain who came to Monroe as a C-CAP student from Bowie High School in Bowie, MD), Jeovanny Adames (Manhasset Senior High School in Great Neck, NY), Thomas Bradburn (Lindenhurst High School in Lindenhurst, NY), Frank Costantino Jr. (Warwick Valley High School in Warwick, NY) and Kaylynn Figueroa (St. Jean Baptiste High School in New York City).

Each team had to prepare a signature menu that incorporated specific elements announced in advance so that the teams could adequately plan and practice. The CINY team began putting its menu together in a bootcamp started in April, practicing again and again from then until competition day to perfect their dishes.

Team CINY's winning menu featured:

