Submit Release
News Search

There were 888 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 219,811 in the last 365 days.

The Lang School Welcomes Interim Head of School, Dr. Sue Groesbeck

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of The Lang School – a private, nonprofit K-12 school serving twice-exceptional (2e) children – recently appointed Dr. Sue Groesbeck as the school's Interim Head of School for the 2022-2023 school year. The Board selected Dr. Groesbeck, an experienced and talented educator, after a deliberate and intensive interview process.

Dr. Groesbeck brings to the position more than 40 years of experience working with independent schools, including a number of Head of School appointments across the United States and Canada.

"Dr. Groesbeck is a deeply passionate, enthusiastic, family-centered educator," said Gavin Simms, Chair of Lang's Board of Trustees. "She is an ideal leader for a moment of transformation and renewal at our school. She shares our vision for a lively, energetic and compassionate learning community in which our twice-exceptional students can thrive, and she prides herself on partnership with families in achieving their goals." 

"I am very excited to be at Lang," said Dr. Groesbeck. "The school's halls exude a positive energy that reflects the careful and deliberate preparation of the setting, the strong, flexible curriculum, and the dedicated team of professionals who embody the school's mission. It is an excellent place for 2e students, and I am very enthusiastic about the year ahead."

The Lang School's Board of Trustees has engaged Butler/White Strategies to support its Search Committee in selecting its next Head of School. 

About The Lang School

The Lang School offers high potential, gifted, and twice exceptional (2E) students in grades K through 12 a child-centered, classroom-based, STEM- and STEAM-driven education informed by the ethics and poetics of the humanities. Our specially trained gifted and special education teachers differentiate both the content and delivery of a rigorous, child-centered, empirically validated education with integrated supports. Visit The Lang School website at www.thelangschool.org.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-lang-school-welcomes-interim-head-of-school-dr-sue-groesbeck-301605916.html

SOURCE The Lang School

You just read:

The Lang School Welcomes Interim Head of School, Dr. Sue Groesbeck

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.