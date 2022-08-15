Submit Release
Media Advisory: Infrastructure Announcement in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Members of the media are invited to an infrastructure announcement in the presence of the Honourable Heather Stefanson, Premier of Manitoba; Kevin Lamoureux, Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg North, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South; the Honourable Reg Helwer, Manitoba's Minister of Labour, Consumer Protection and Government Services; the Honourable Eileen Clarke, Manitoba's Minister of Municipal Relations; and His Worship Brian Bowman, Mayor of the City of Winnipeg.

Date:

August 16, 2022 


Time:

10:30 a.m. CDT


Location:

2494 Ferrier Street
Winnipeg, MB


Rain location:

1199 Pacific Avenue
Winnipeg, MB


Livestream:  The event will be streamed live at http://news.gov.mb.ca and http://youtube.com/ManitobaGovernment

