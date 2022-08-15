Public Hearings to Start September 19, 2022

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Commissioner Paul Rouleau has announced that public hearings for the Public Order Emergency Commission will begin on September 19 and are expected to run until October 28, 2022. The Commission will also hear from academics and others with relevant expertise on the policy issues that fall within its mandate.

"The public hearings are vitally important in gathering the evidence that the Commission requires in order to develop its findings and recommendations," said Commissioner Rouleau.

The Commission anticipates calling a wide variety of witnesses, including protest participants, representatives of all levels of law enforcement, officials from federal, provincial and municipal governments, and individuals, businesses and organizations impacted by the protests. Among other things, Ministers and officials of the federal government will provide evidence on the basis for the declaration of a public emergency and the measures taken during the declared emergency. Live testimony will be supplemented by written reports and other documents filed as evidence.

The hearings will take place at Library and Archives Canada on Wellington Street in downtown Ottawa. The hearings will be open to the public and members of the media and will be streamed live on the Commission's website to ensure that Canadians across the country can follow the Commission's work.

"One of the Commission's primary responsibilities is to hold the Government of Canada to account for its decision to declare a public order emergency under the Emergencies Act," said Commissioner Rouleau. "I intend to conduct the hearings in as open and transparent a manner as possible to help Canadians gain a better understanding of the events of February 2022 and their impact across the country."

The Commission will soon announce details on how members of the public can share their views on the events leading up to the declaration of a public order emergency, and the use of public order emergency measures between February 14-23, 2022.

Media organizations will have the opportunity to visit the hearing room before the hearings begin. Further details on arrangements for the media will be available in early September.

The Public Order Emergency Commission was established by the Governor in Council on April 25, 2022, to conduct an independent public inquiry as required by the Emergencies Act following the declaration of a public order emergency by the Government of Canada on February 14, 2022. The Inquiry must submit its final report to the Government, with findings and recommendations, by February 6, 2023.

