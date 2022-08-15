10th Judicial District Nominating Commission announces interview schedule ...

TOPEKA—The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene at 7:30 a.m. Monday, August 29, and 8 a.m. August 30, to interview nominees to fill three new district judge positions.



The new judge posts were certified by Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.



The 10th Judicial District is Johnson County.



Interview schedule



Monday, August 29



8:30 a.m.



Jenifer Ashford, Prairie Village, district magistrate judge, 10th Judicial District



9 a.m.



Ashlyn Yarnell, Shawnee, senior associate attorney, Ronald W. Nelson, PA



9:30 a.m.



Trevin Wray, Lenexa, shareholder, Simpson, Logback, Lynch, Norris



10:15 a.m.



Joann Woltman, Overland Park, case smart counsel, Littler Mendelson



10:45 a.m.



Gary Willnauer, Stillwell, partner, Morrow Willnauer Church, LLC



11:15 a.m.



Jerry "Wally" Wallentine, Olathe, Martin and Wallentine



11:45 a.m.



Catherine Triplett, Desoto, Triplett Law Firm, LLC



1:30 p.m.



Curtis Tideman, Leawood, Lathrop GPM, LLC



2 p.m.



Catherine Singer, Overland Park, shareholder, GM Law PC



2:30 p.m.



Katherine Sinatra, Mission Hills, general counsel, eMoney USA Holdings, LLC



3:15 PM



Curtis Sample, Olathe, The Law Office of Curtis M. Sample, LLC



3:45 PM



Tel Parrett, Shawnee, Law Offices of Tel Parrett



4:15 PM



William Meyer, Overland Park, senior attorney, South Law, P.C.



4:45 PM



Elizabeth Mellor, Overland Park, Law Office of Elizabeth Mellor



Tuesday, August 30



8:30 a.m.



John McEntee Jr., Leawood, senior trial attorney, Nationwide Insurance



9 a.m.



Michael McCulloch, Olathe, chief public defender, 10th Judicial District Public Defender Office



9:30 a.m.



Benjamin Long, Olathe, member attorney, Schlagel Long Rivera, LLC



10:15 a.m.



Christopher Kopecky, Leawood, Kopecky Law, P.A.



10:45 a.m.



Jadh Kerr, Lenexa, partner, Speer and Holiday, LLP



11:15 a.m.



Brian Jenkins, Shawnee, Jenkins Law, LLC



11:45 a.m.



Stephanie Goodenow, Lenexa, Goodenow Law



1:30 p.m.



Cynthia Cornwell, Overland Park, municipal judge, City of Overland Park



2 p.m.



Michelle Carter-Gouge, Shawnee, senior counsel, CVS Health Corp.



2:30 p.m.



Kevin Breer, Westwood, Breer Law Firm, LLC



3:15 p.m.



Stefanie Benson-Hebberd, Overland Park, attorney, Jerold A. Bressel, Chartered



3:45 p.m.



Phillip Ashley, Overland Park, special counsel, Bates Carey, LLP



4:15 p.m.



Jason Billam, Olathe, Billam & Henderson LLC



Public interviews



Interviews are open to the public. They will take place at:



Johnson County Courthouse

150 W Santa Fe St.

Olathe, KS 66061-3273



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



Eligibility requirements



A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;



a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and



a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.



Nominees to governor



The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.



Nominees who reside outside Johnson County will only be considered for the positions if there is an insufficient number of Johnson County residents who are deemed qualified by the commission and willing to serve as district judge.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 10th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Evelyn Wilson as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Bath and Samuel Turner Sr., Leawood; James A.C. Griffith, Stephene Moore, and Annabeth Surbaugh, Lenexa; Laura McConwell, Mission; Doug Brownlee, District Judge Thomas Kelly Ryan and Stephen Tatum, Olathe; Rick Guinn, Kevin Moriarty, and Greg Musil, Overland Park; and Josie Herrera, Shawnee.