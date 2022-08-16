Monarch Air Group - Private Jet Charter

Monarch Air Group Flies Carbon Neutral by 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monarch Air Group, a leading provider of on-demand air charter, has announced its Carbon Offset Program and goal of Carbon Neutrality by 2025. Its focus is to achieve net-zero carbon status by 2025, offsetting 100% of client travel and direct business-related travel emissions not previously offset by aircraft operators.

This undertaking will position Monarch Air Group amongst a select group of sustainable aviation pioneers, one inclusive of only a handful of business aviation brokerages.

“As an environmentally responsible company, we are committed to the environment and implementation of environmental sustainability practices into our operations and relationships with our suppliers,” said David Gitman, President of Monarch Air Group.

Monarch Air Group is engaging multiple carbon offset projects annually, basing this initiative on respective performance capabilities, ratings, project location, credits availability, and accreditations, including a CORSIA standard program. On its path to carbon-neutrality, the company partnered with Carbon Trade eXchange (CTX), a European-based exchange, considered the world’s first and largest electronic exchange for buyers and sellers of carbon credits.



About Monarch Air Group

Established in 2006, Monarch Air Group is a leading provider of on-demand air charter and private jet solutions for Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and discerning individuals around the globe. Since its inception, Monarch Air Group has become a true pioneer in its industry, known for its commitment to safety and security, superior customer service, and cutting-edge product innovation. Monarch Air Group is recognized and admired for global critical relief efforts; it provides evacuation and airlifted supplies for natural disasters, conducts aerial fire-fighting services, and brought families home when the COVID-19 pandemic closed international borders. Monarch Air Group is featured across the web, on television around the globe, and partners with world-renowned brands, artists, and influencers. Monarch Air Group continues to grow its legacy as it develops groundbreaking technologies with the simple goal of making our lives easier and safer than ever. To learn more, visit https://monarchairgroup.com