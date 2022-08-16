Submit Release
Dr. Helen Ann Britton To Head Media Advisory Services For Bankers Capital International

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankers Capital International, a financial services and advisory firm, based in New York City, today announced that Dr. Helen Ann Britton has joined its team to head Media Advisory Services. Dr. Britton is a media and entertainment specialist with over thirty years of experience in the industry, including corporate executive positions with American Broadcasting Corporation (now a Walt Disney Company), Warner Bros Entertainment Inc., and Group W Cable, Inc.

She is an internationally recognized speaker in areas of media and entertainment and has represented the United States in numerous conferences around the world. Dr. Britton holds an AB degree and MA degree from the University of Kentucky, was an R. J. Reynolds Fellow in Economics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and earned a PhD in Communications from Stanford University.

Commenting on the announcement, Todd M. DeMatteo, BCI’s Senior Executive Director, said: “We are fortunate to attract Helen Ann to our senior team of investment bankers and strategic business advisors. Her senior executive skills and depth of industry knowledge will have substantive value for our clients, and her notoriety within the industry will further augment the cumulative reach of our senior team.”
About Bankers Capital International.

Bankers Capital International (www.bankerscapitalinternational.com) is a financial services and advisory firm based in New York City, focusing on mergers and acquisitions, capitalization, and strategic growth for both publicly held and privately owned companies.

The firm operates in tandem with a number of industry-specific affiliates under the “BCI” label, such as BCI Life Sciences LLC (www.BCIlifescienceadvisors.com), to provide seamless financial and strategic advice in multiple industries and across multiple clients.

Todd M. DeMatteo
Bankers Capital International
+1 212-298-3535
tdematteo@bankerscapitalinternational.com

