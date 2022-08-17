Hundreds of Vintage Hockey Cards & Pokemon Cards Up For Grabs
August Auction is Live and Closing on Friday the 19thVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galaxy Auctions Canada is pleased to announce its monthly auction for August 2022, is now live and accepting bids. The auction concludes Friday, August 19, with lots starting to close at 3pm PST/6pm EST.
This month’s auction features a great selection of graded sports cards, including over 100 vintage hockey cards from the 1930s through the 1970s, all offered in Canadian dollars. Also included is a fantastic selection of over 50 graded Pokemon cards, and a complete base set.
"Graded" cards are authenticated and assigned a condition grade by a third-party, independent entity, then sealed in tamper proof lucite or plastic holders. This illiminates forged or doctored cards and provides a high level of comfort for collectors and investors. "Slabbed" cards are the hobby staple now and the practice has catapulted these collectibles into their own asset class.
Some of the featured hockey lots and just a few of the vintage cards offered in this month’s auction include a PSA 6 1959-60 Topps Gordie Howe ($300 opening bid), a 61-62 Parkhurst SGC 6.5 Howe ($200), a 1951-52 Parkhurst Ted Lindsay rookie card PSA 3 ($450), and a 1953-54 Parkhurst KSA 5 Gump Worsley rookie card ($300).
Pokemon cards are a worldwide phenomenon, and Galaxy offers an extensive selection each month. Friday’s auction includes a good selection of low population cards, including a 1999 Vileplume 1st Edition Jungle Holo ($120), graded 9 Mint by CGC, only 4 graded higher (out of 318 total graded) by CGC and a 2000 Pidgeot Base Set 2 Holo ($100), graded 9 Mint by CGC, only 5 cards graded higher by CGC (out of 365 total graded). Also included among many others is a gorgeous 2002 Charizard Legendary Collection, graded 8 NM-MT by PSA ($300), and a stunning high-quality 2020 Charizard VMAX Champions Path Rainbow Rare ($300) graded 9.5 Gem Mint by the super strict CGC, with solid sub-grades.
Galaxy’s auctions also present a great opportunity for U.S. based buyers. All Galaxy auctions are conducted in Canadian dollars, and with the current exchange rate that translates to approximately a 30% discount for U.S. customers.
On top of that, Galaxy’s auction business is relatively new, this being only their fourth auction event. Buyers aren’t yet competing with hundreds of other bidders. At least not yet. There are deals to be had as the company builds its audience. In addition, all opening bids are the reserve price (at or below market value), so if there’s a bid, the item will sell.
Galaxy Auctions certainly isn’t the biggest or the highest profile place to source collectible cards, but it does benefit from over 50 years of collective hobby experience, having been buying and selling collectibles since the 1980s.
The company has been active on ebay since 2003 and sports a 100% seller rating. Galaxy is a niche seller, dedicated to the collector, and to providing high quality customer service. Every sale is 100% guaranteed for customer satisfaction.
Galaxy utilizes Live Auction World (www.liveauctionworld.com) as their auction platform. Registration is simple and fast. Interested buyers can access Galaxy’s monthly auction there, or they can visit www.galaxy-auctions.com for a direct link.
For more information, please email info@galaxy-auctions.com, and follow Galaxy on Twitter (@AuctionsGalaxy) or on Instagram (@galaxyauctionscanada).
