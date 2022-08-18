Eastside Catholic Student, Alyssa Bulai, creates non-profit tennis camps to benefit underserved youth
EINPresswire.com/ -- During her sophomore year at Eastside Catholic in 2020, Alyssa Bulai saw an opportunity to serve youth and teens in her community. Alyssa's passion for tennis led her to found Ready Set Tennis. The mission of the non-profit (501C) is to provide opportunities for underserved youth to learn the sport.
Alyssa recognized that equipment and the cost of coaching are two things that stand in the way of kids experiencing tennis. Ready Set Tennis found a solution through providing equipment and coaching starting in June 2022. By alleviating these barriers students were able to enjoy RST's camps this summer.
Through Alyssa's partnership with Athletes For Kids, five successful camps have been held so far, with four more scheduled to take place before school starts, all at no cost. Over 30 kids of various ages were enrolled, guided by a team of volunteer all-student coaches from various local schools.
The clinics were organized through collaboration with Athletes for Kids (an organization that enhances the lives of children with special needs grades 1-12), and facilitated by the support offered by Eastside Catholic HS (tennis courts) and a USTA grant. The feedback received from participants (participating children, parents, mentors and volunteer coaches) was very positive. For example, "Thank you for organizing such an amazing tennis lesson for our special kids. They enjoyed them and had so much fun!", "Just a huge thanks for organizing all of this! A wonderful program and we very much enjoyed it!"
Ready Set Tennis was incorporated as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in spring of 2021, but the founder’s passion for tennis, teaching tennis, and helping others discover and get access to sport is much longer.
See www.readysettennis.org.
Alyssa Bulai
